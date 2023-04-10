Persona 3 remake footage leaks online, speculated to get official reveal this year

The much-rumored Persona 3 remake’s first gameplay footage seems to have allegedly leaked online. Over the last couple of months, there has been a fair bit of speculation regarding the title getting a remake, and the recent leak of what looks like in-game footage seems to have cemented much of the rumors surrounding it. However, Atlus is yet to provide any official details on the matter and are yet to confirm if they are planning a remake of the PlayStation 2-era JRPG.

This is why it is important to take this bit of community speculation with a grain of salt.

Given how popular the Persona franchise is, it’s likely that Atlus might just have a Persona 3 remake in store for the player base. But without any official news from the developers and publishers, it’s hard to read much into it beyond the alleged leaked footage.

Is Persona 3 getting a full remake?

While it’s difficult to justify the authenticity of the footage, many in the community feel that the source is legitimate and the footage is indeed from a Persona 3 remake build. However, it might be one of the early builds because, according to a source online, the video is from footage that was shown off internally by Sega in a meeting back in 2021.

The clipping shows the character Yukari engaging in combat with an enemy, and the animation feels similar to that of Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royale.

Additionally, the UI is completely different from that in Persona 3, leading many in the community to believe that there might just be some legitimacy to the source’s claims. A reveal might be on the cards later this year.

The character models look like they have been made from scratch with a new engine, lending more weight to the argument that if the footage is legitimate then it is from a remake and not just a remaster.

While the Persona community remains excited about the prospect of a remake of one of the most popular titles in the franchise, it’s also possible that the footage is fan-made. Persona-related leaks like these are not new. Hence, this will not be the first time it turns out to be an elaborate hoax by a fan.

