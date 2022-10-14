Persona 5 Royal - Answers to all classroom quizzes, exams, mid-term, and finals

Persona 5 Royal has many ways to improve your social stats, and one way Knowledge increases is through actual knowledge. Your teachers will periodically quiz you while in school, and you will also have to take exams, a mid-term, and a final.
The dates in which these take place are set in stone, so players can easily prepare for them. This is one of the best ways to increase your Knowledge stat across Persona 5 Royal, and most of the questions are fairly easy.
The Knowledge stat in Persona 5 Royal handles your academic performance and can be improved this way, by solving puzzles and talking to the Star Confidant. In this article, the dates will be listed as Month/Date, as that is how they are presented in the game.
Note: The quiz answers are all multiple choice, but since they do not utilize an A, B, C, D, system, all answers will be marked “A”, for answer.
April’s quiz answers in Persona 5 Royal
- 4/12: Tell me what the Devil’s Dictionary defines as the Hider factor in the progress of the human race.
- A: Villains
- 4/19: Between A and B … which line seems longer …?
- A: They’re the same
- 4/23: Between music, theater, and chariot racing, which sport did Nero win when he participated in the Olympics?
- A: All of them
- 4/25: Ann asks for help about what the phrase “my country right or wrong” means to convey?
- A1: You unquestionably support it
- A2: You have a duty to correct it
- 4/27: Do you know the name of the theorem named after this number?
- A: Four color theorem
- 4/30: Q1: First off, the “wunder” part probably means …? A: Wonder
- Q2: Next, the “kind” part. That’s probably … A: Child
- Q3: Yeah, that’s gotta be it. “Kind” means a child … or at least a young guy, in your case. A: A prodigy
May answers for classroom questions in Persona 5 Royal
- 5/7: So what’s the literal translation of the phrase “femme fatale?”
- A: Fatal woman
- 5/10: You know the time period Yoshitsune was active in, don’t you?
- A: The Heian period
5/11 Exams
- Q1: What historical figure inspired “favoring the magistrate?”
- A1: Minamoto no Yoshitsune
- Q2: Yoshitsune had a brother, right. Oh, I think his name was …
- A2: Minamoto no Yoritomo
- Q3: But they ended up coming into conflict. And in the end when they had to oppose each other …
- A3: Yoritomo won
- Q4: That’s probably because people tend to sympathize less with people in power, and sympathize more with …
- A4: The weak
5/12 Exams
- Q1: Which brain function is responsible for the phenomenon of seeing an illusion in this figure?
- A1: Cognition
- Q2: Which of the following maps can you paint without any adjacent areas being the same color?
- A2: Both
5/13 Exams
- Q1: Name that book that defined “male factor” as the chief factor in the progress of the human race.
- A: The Devil’s Dictionary
- Q2: What character archetypes refers to a mysterious and seductive woman, typically with ulterior motives?
- A2: Femme Fatale
The rest of May’s answers in Persona 5 Royal
- 5/16: What do we call the phenomenon where believing in a treatment’s power is enough to improve your condition?
- A: The placebo effect
- 5/19: Which famous artist of the Edo period is said to have moved residence over 100 times?
- A: Katushika Hokusai
- 5/21: The golden ratio is 1:1618, but do you know the silver ratio?
- A: 1:1.414
- 5/23: Q1: If we think about what these words have in common, then maybe “syn” means … A1: Together
- Q2: And “aisthesis,” huh? That’s a little like the word aesthetics. I wonder if it means … A2: Senses
- Q3: So that means the full word basically means … A3: Senses coming together
- 5/26: Do you know which author Leblanc borrowed from?
- A: Arthur Conan Doyle
- 5/31: Do you know which peg-legged, parrot toting historical figure’s appearance became shorthand for pirates?
- A: John Silver
June classroom answers in Persona 5 Royal
- 6/4: What do you think the name for the phenomenon is?
- A: The halo effect
- 6/7: The red king crab is biologically related to the hermit crab. So how is it different from a crab. Do you know?
- A: The number of legs
- 6/8: Where does totalitarianism take things a step further than authoritarianism?
- A: Controlling Public Thought
- 6/13: What color do you think it turns (when washing your hair with copper)
- A: Green
- 6/15: Between paper bills and coins, which one is issued by the government?
- A: Coins
- 6/20: Assist Ann: One of these has minor metals in it, right?
- A: Smartphone
- 6/23: Now do you know what this woman’s position was?
- A: A pope
- 6/27: Which of these animals is involved in an English idiom about the weather?
- A: Dogs
- 6/29: What do you think it says on the back of this piece?
- A: Gold
July classroom answers in Persona 5 Royal
- 7/1: What’s the meaning of the original Chinese phrase that these dumplings’ name came from?
- A: Barbarian’s Head
- 7/4: Two people are responsible for July and August having 31 days. Do you know who those people are?
- A: Julius and Augustus
- 7/7: Assist Ann: So Tanabata’s about gods crossing a starry sky to reunite once every year. It might have something to do with…? A1: The Milky Way
- Q2: Traditional food A2: Soumen’s noodles
- 7/9: Do you know what shape it is?
- A: A triangle
- 7/11: Q1: What is long-term memory, anyway? A1: Memories that last a long time
- Q2: Markus mentioned something about the amount of memories you could store, right? Something like … A2: Infinite
- Q3: If you have theoretically infinite space for them… Theoretically, you’d be able to retain them for … A3: Forever
- 7/12: Do you know what he did?
- A: Thievery
7/13 Exams
- Q1: If angle C is 28 degrees, and angles A and D are 88 degrees, what is the angle of B and E? A1: 64 degrees
- Q2: I think this came up in class. They were invented by the campus’s guy from Romance of the Three Kingdoms, right? A2: Zhuge Liang
- Q3: And they were offering something to quell the river … A3: Barbarian’s Heads
- Q4: This master strategist came up with baozi to A4: To offer them instead of heads
7/14 Exams
- Q1: What is the name and genus of this organism? A1: Red King Crab (Paralithodes)
- Q2: What happened when the government issued paper and hard currencies in Japan for the first time? A2: It caused confusion in the economy
7/15 Exams
- Q1: What is the English equivalent of the Norwegian idiom “raining witches?” A1: Raining cats and dogs
- Q2: Which of the following is another name for spikenard noodles traditionally eaten in Tanabata? A2: Demon guts
September classroom answers for Persona 5 Royal
- 9/3: Each hand in this famous statue means something, but … do you know what the right represents?
- A: Prosperity
- 9/6: Do you know the name of that phenomenon where the second hand looks like it’s stopped moving?
- A; Chronostasis
- 9/14: What does a pawn shop offer that a secondhand shop doesn’t?
- A: Money loans for collateral
- 9/17: What’s one of the supposed origins for the phrase “cat got your tongue?”
- A: Cats eating human tongues
- 9/21: Robot comes from a word in Czech … but where in Europe is the Czech Republic located?
- A: Central Europe
- 9/24: How many white and black shapes are there respectively on a soccer ball?
- A: 20 white, 12 black
- 9/28: Q1: So “PVS,”, referring to when you mistakenly think your phone is going off … What’s the P? A1: Phantom
- Q2: The next part is the V part. That means it’d be “phantom …” what? A2: Vibration
- Q3: Last is the S. So if we have “phantom vibration” so far…? A3: Syndrome
- 9/29: But the fishermen of Nagaragawa are actually civil servants as well. So, tell me which sector they belong to.
- A: Imperial Household Agency
October classroom answers in Persona Royal 5
- 10/3: If we use “three watermelons in the sun” to visualize a certain matter’s size against the universe’s, what are the melons?
- A: Stars
- 10/6: Now, do you know who invented this instrument?
- A: Joseph-Ignace Guillotine
- 10/11: Which name was the most commonly ascribed to shape B?
- A: Bouba
10/17 Exams
- Q1: Counting both black and white surfaces, how many surfaces are there in total on a soccer ball? A: 32 surfaces
- Q2: Didn’t the teacher say that the number of colors used to be different? Do you remember? A2: It used to be one color
- Q3: Oh yeah, I remember. I think she said that unlike now, soccer games were broadcast with … A3: Black and white picture
10/18 Exams
- Q1: Who conducted executions using this device? A: Charles-Henri Sanson
- Q2: What is the reason that most people can not become a commercial fisherman of Nagarasawa? A2: It’s a hereditary profession
10/19 Exams
- Q1: What is the meaning of “robota,”, the etymological root of “robot”? A1: Slave labor
- Q2: Which of the following describes the density of the stars in outer space? A2: 3 bees in all of Europe
Remaining answers for October
- 10/22: Now, tell me the total count for each column in this magic square.
- A: 15
- 10/24: From a psychological standpoint, what’s a key reason our memories can differ from reality?
- A: Memory Bias
November classroom answers in Persona 5 Royal
- 11/2: Can you tell me the meaning of the word “wack” in Thieves’ Cant?
- A: A share of stolen goods
- 11/4: Clubs is a club, diamond is a gem, so what does a spade represent?
- A: A sword
- 11/8: Tell me how old you have to be to listen in on a trial?
- A: Any age
- 11/10: Do you know why it’s missing in the character for crow?
- A: Crow eyes are hard to see
- 11/12: I wonder. Do you know why voices sound so different over the phone?
- A: Because the voice is synthetic
- 11/14: Tell me why that is?
- A: Because of high altitude
- 11/15: He was paraded through the city and punished in a very particular way. How was he punished?
- A: His head was put on display
- 11/17: Do you know the name for this graph? Your hint is “snails” …
- A: Cochleoid
December classroom answers for Persona 5 Royal
12/20 Exams
- Q1: Choose the graph which is named after the Chinese yoyo known as a diabolo. A1: D
- Q2: He was a really famous thief in the Edo period, right? How much money did he steal, in the end? A2: Over one billion yen
- Q3: As a result he was sentenced to … A3: Having his head displayed
- Q4: Criminals, especially famous criminals, were mostly paraded around for … A4: A performance
12/21 Exams
- Q1: Which suit of cards represents the Holy Grail? A1: Hearts
- Q2: According to Japanese judicial law, what is possible for even an infant to do in the court? A2: Attend
12/22 Exams
- Q1: What country refers to a person who controls politics behind the scenes as a “prime minister in black?”
- A: Japan
- Q2: The Japanese word “dokyuu” translates to “massive.” What English word inspired the initial “do” in dokyuu? A2: Dreadnought
January classroom answers for Persona 5 Royal
- 1/11: Assist Ann: Q1: What’s this phrase supposed to illustrate about the gods of Shinto? A1: How numerous they are
- Q2: What’s the phrase again? The one about how many gods there are in Shinto? A2: The Eight Million Gods
- 1/14: Where do you think the fictional land of “Ihatov” is modeled after?
- A: Iwate
- 1/18: What did the word awful originally mean?
- A: Impressive
- 1/20: Do you know what she’s stepping on?
- A: A snake
- 1/24: Q1: What does that mean when describing a person? A1: Kind-hearted
- Q2: So what kind of connotation would “salty” have in that context? A2: Negative
- Q3: So with all of that in mind, “salty” probably means … A3: Resentful
- 1/27: How far did this study suggest personal happiness can spread?
- A: To friends of friends of friends
That is every question asked in the classroom for Persona 5 Royal’s main story. With these answers, the protagonist’s Knowledge will increase a significant amount, and will aid his educational growth through the story. The remaster of Persona 5 Royal launches on October 21, 2022.