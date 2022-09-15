Persona 5 Royal release date revealed: PC system requirements, expected price, and more

Persona 5 Royal is coming to PC and modern-gen consoles and fans have been delighted since the news broke out. The community previously expected both ATLUS and SEGA to bring the highly coveted title to PC. With the dates officially confirmed, fans are excited about what's to come in the near future. Additionally, it's also being expanded to other consoles like the Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and the PS5.

When it comes to the game itself, players can expect the same level of fidelity and enjoyment that they get from the PlayStation version. The details handed out by the publishers are of greater importance than yesterday's reveal. Fans can now find vital information like the hardware that they need and how much the game will cost.

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West



Persona 5 Royal takes over modern platforms on October 21, 2022. Pre-orders are available now! There isn’t even a one in a million chance that our Phantom Thieves could ever lose.Persona 5 Royal takes over modern platforms on October 21, 2022. Pre-orders are available now! There isn’t even a one in a million chance that our Phantom Thieves could ever lose. 🔥 Persona 5 Royal takes over modern platforms on October 21, 2022. Pre-orders are available now! https://t.co/c6SiUdSjeq

Persona 5 Royal was originally released in 2019 for the PS4. An official announcement about the game coming to PC was rumored for quite some time, but there's finally some clarity now. Let's look at all the important details available to anyone interested in getting the PC version and the possible prices for console players.

Persona 5 Royal's Steam page now has a release date along with other important information for PC and consoles

Persona 5 Royal was a major success for the franchise as Atlus managed to do justice to the previous releases. The RPG builds on the successes of earlier games and offers deep satisfaction in terms of gameplay quality. Without going into possible spoilers, it can be safely stated that this is a must-play for PC players, irrespective of what genres they are drawn to.

The best portion of this announcement for PC players is likely the game's recommended specifications. Otherwise, they could run into the possibility of buying a copy of Persona 5 Royal only to find that their PCs can't handle it. Here are the minimum and recommended specifications for the game, which the developers have provided:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790, 3.4 GHz | AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, 3.5 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 2 GB | AMD Radeon R7 360, 2 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 41 GB of available space

Additional Notes: Low 720p @ 60 FPS. Requires a CPU that supports the AVX and SSE4.2 instruction set.

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790, 3.4 GHz | AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760, 2 GB | AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 41 GB of available space

Additional Notes: High 1080p

This information officially follows the confirmation of the game's Steam addition. Unless there are unanticipated delays, Persona 5 Royal will release on October 21, 2022. The release date is already visible on the game's Steam page for fans to check out.

In terms of price, an official number hasn't been announced yet, and the only option players currently have is to add it to their Steam wishlist. However, console prices have been announced, and the game is available for pre-orders. Players can get the base edition of the game for $59.99, which comes with all 40 DLCs released so far.

Furthermore, a special Physical "1 More" edition is also available on the Atlus store at a price of $119.99 and is essentially the collector's edition of the game. It remains to be seen how the game will run on current-gen consoles and PCs. As of now, fans' expectations are positive as Persona 5 Royal will arrive on stronger hardware, allowing users to optimize it further.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S