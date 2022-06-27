Persona 5 Royal's Xbox and PC debut will consist of more than 40 DLCs

The Bethesda & Xbox Games Showcase was filled with many new announcements, but for JRPG fans, the biggest reveal was Persona 5 Royal coming to Xbox and PC. Developer Atlus' Iconic JRPG title, Persona 5 Royal, is undoubtedly one of the biggest games in the role-playing genre.
The Persona series is a spin-off of the developers' other famous role-playing series, Shin Megami Tensei. The Persona franchise is best known for having a distinct art style, robust role-playing mechanics, gripping narratives, and epic soundtracks.
The latest entry in the series, Persona 5, recently made headlines when news of its debut on Xbox consoles and PC broke out. While two more games in the series, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, will also be making their way to other platforms, the highlight is the former PlayStation 4 exclusive Persona 5 Royal.
Persona 5 Royal will include over 40 DLCs for players on PC and Xbox
In a recent official blog post, Atlus shared exciting new information on the upcoming release of Persona 5 Royal on non-Playstation platforms. According to the post, Persona 5 Royal for Xbox and PC will come bundled with more than 40 DLCs, including unique costumes for the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, consumable items, music, and personas.
Although the blog post is in Japanese, enthusiastic fans were quick to deduce that the game will include 40 pieces of DLC content that will be made accessible to players from the beginning of their playthrough. Here's a list of every single DLC that players will receive with Persona 5 Royal on Xbox and PC.
- Persona 4 Costume & BGM Set
- Persona 3 Costume & BGM Set
- Persona 2 Costume & BGM Set
- Persona Costume & BGM Set
- Shin Megami Tensei if... Costume & BGM Set
- Persona 4: Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Set
- Persona 4 Arena Costume & BGM Set
- Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume & BGM Set
- Catherine Costume & BGM Set
- Orpheus & Orpheus Picaro Set
- Izanagi & Izanagi Picaro Set
- Thanatos & Thanatos Picaro Set
- Magatsu Izanagi & Magatsu Izanagi Set
- Kaguya & Kaguya Picaro Set
- Ariadne & Ariadne Picaro Set
- Asterius & Asterius Picaro Set
- Tsukiyoni & Tsukiyomi Picaro Set
- Messiah & Messiah Picaro Set
- Persona 5 Royal Recovery Item Set
- Persona 5 Royal Skill Card Set
- Persona 5 Royal Plain Clothes & Uniforms Costume Set
- Persona 5 Royal Persona 20th Anniversary Morgana Car Sticker & Anniversary Logo
- Persona 5 Royal Maid & Butler Costume Set
- Persona 5 Royal Christmas Costume Set
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight Costume & BGM Set
- Persona 5 Royal Velvet Room Costume & BGM Set
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight Featherman Costume & BGM Set
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux Costume & BGM Set
- Persona 5 Royal Jersey Costume Set
- Izanagi-no-Okami & Izanagi-no-Okami Picaro Set
- Orpheus (f) & Orpheus (f) Picaro Set
- Athena & Athena Picaro Set
- Persona 5 Royal Dungeon Assistance Pack
- Persona 5 Royal Battle Assistance Pack
- Raoul (Persona)
- Persona 5 Royal Challenge Battle Extra Set
- Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth Costume & BGM Set
- Persona 5 Royal Challenge Remarkable Guest: Full Moon
- Persona 5 Royal Challenge Remarkable Guest: Foggy Day
Just like in the Monster Hunter games, these additional DLCs are mostly cosmetic and will not break the experience for first-time players by making them extremely overpowered early on. The DLCs essentially include new personas for every member of the Phantom Thieves, including the protagonist, via the Picaro Sets.
Additionally, there are also a few DLCs for the role-playing game that provide side quests like the 'Challenge Remarkable Guest' DLC, where players face unique boss enemies to battle against.
Persona 5 Royal is set to be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass on October 21, 2022.