Persona 5 Royal's Xbox and PC debut will consist of more than 40 DLCs

The Bethesda & Xbox Games Showcase was filled with many new announcements, but for JRPG fans, the biggest reveal was Persona 5 Royal coming to Xbox and PC. Developer Atlus' Iconic JRPG title, Persona 5 Royal, is undoubtedly one of the biggest games in the role-playing genre.

The Persona series is a spin-off of the developers' other famous role-playing series, Shin Megami Tensei. The Persona franchise is best known for having a distinct art style, robust role-playing mechanics, gripping narratives, and epic soundtracks.

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West



Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC!



Persona 5 Royal releases October 21, 2021! You never saw it coming!Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC!Persona 5 Royal releases October 21, 2021! #P25th You never saw it coming! Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC! Persona 5 Royal releases October 21, 2021! #P25th https://t.co/XMHsX26yrG

The latest entry in the series, Persona 5, recently made headlines when news of its debut on Xbox consoles and PC broke out. While two more games in the series, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, will also be making their way to other platforms, the highlight is the former PlayStation 4 exclusive Persona 5 Royal.

Persona 5 Royal will include over 40 DLCs for players on PC and Xbox

In a recent official blog post, Atlus shared exciting new information on the upcoming release of Persona 5 Royal on non-Playstation platforms. According to the post, Persona 5 Royal for Xbox and PC will come bundled with more than 40 DLCs, including unique costumes for the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, consumable items, music, and personas.

Although the blog post is in Japanese, enthusiastic fans were quick to deduce that the game will include 40 pieces of DLC content that will be made accessible to players from the beginning of their playthrough. Here's a list of every single DLC that players will receive with Persona 5 Royal on Xbox and PC.

Persona 4 Costume & BGM Set

Persona 3 Costume & BGM Set

Persona 2 Costume & BGM Set

Persona Costume & BGM Set

Shin Megami Tensei if... Costume & BGM Set

Persona 4: Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Set

Persona 4 Arena Costume & BGM Set

Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume & BGM Set

Catherine Costume & BGM Set

Orpheus & Orpheus Picaro Set

Izanagi & Izanagi Picaro Set

Thanatos & Thanatos Picaro Set

Magatsu Izanagi & Magatsu Izanagi Set

Kaguya & Kaguya Picaro Set

Ariadne & Ariadne Picaro Set

Asterius & Asterius Picaro Set

Tsukiyoni & Tsukiyomi Picaro Set

Messiah & Messiah Picaro Set

Persona 5 Royal Recovery Item Set

Persona 5 Royal Skill Card Set

Persona 5 Royal Plain Clothes & Uniforms Costume Set

Persona 5 Royal Persona 20th Anniversary Morgana Car Sticker & Anniversary Logo

Persona 5 Royal Maid & Butler Costume Set

Persona 5 Royal Christmas Costume Set

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight Costume & BGM Set

Persona 5 Royal Velvet Room Costume & BGM Set

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight Featherman Costume & BGM Set

Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux Costume & BGM Set

Persona 5 Royal Jersey Costume Set

Izanagi-no-Okami & Izanagi-no-Okami Picaro Set

Orpheus (f) & Orpheus (f) Picaro Set

Athena & Athena Picaro Set

Persona 5 Royal Dungeon Assistance Pack

Persona 5 Royal Battle Assistance Pack

Raoul (Persona)

Persona 5 Royal Challenge Battle Extra Set

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth Costume & BGM Set

Persona 5 Royal Challenge Remarkable Guest: Full Moon

Persona 5 Royal Challenge Remarkable Guest: Foggy Day

Just like in the Monster Hunter games, these additional DLCs are mostly cosmetic and will not break the experience for first-time players by making them extremely overpowered early on. The DLCs essentially include new personas for every member of the Phantom Thieves, including the protagonist, via the Picaro Sets.

Additionally, there are also a few DLCs for the role-playing game that provide side quests like the 'Challenge Remarkable Guest' DLC, where players face unique boss enemies to battle against.

Persona 5 Royal is set to be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass on October 21, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far