Persona 5 Tactica: 7 best Personas to fuse early

Compared to mainline Megaten games, fusion in Persona 5 Tactica works a bit differently. However, Personas still play a key role in helping you have an easier time in some of the hardest encounters. Along with giving the Phantom Thieves additional core stats, Personas will also provide passive and active utility skills that will allow you to make well-rounded parties.

However, for those just starting out, it can be a bit difficult to pick which of the Personas is the best pick during the early game.

Hence, for those wondering, today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will go over some of the best Personas that you will be able to fuse till level 20.

Note: The entries are not ranked in any specific order. The list below represents the best Personas that you will be able to fuse in the early game and is subjective.

Best Personas to get early in Persona 5 Tactica

Here is a list of some of the best Personas that you will be able to get your hands on by level 20 in Persona 5 Tactica:

1) Sui-ki (Level 20)

Sui-ki (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 60

SP: 32

Melee Damage: 20

Gun Damage: 20

Unique Skill:

Mabufu: Deals light damage in a medium area and inflicts freeze

The Mabufu skill, along with the higher SP and HP stats, is what makes Sui-ki one of the best Personas to get your hands on in the early game.

The Unique Skill will allow you to freeze enemies. Then, you can get a unit to exploit their vulnerability when that happens to get a One More and have the opportunity to trigger a Triple-threat.

If you are planning to fuse Sui-ki, make sure to use him on units that don’t cover much distance, like Ann and Ryuji. This is because the Bufu skills have the longest cast range.

2) Kushi Mitama (Level 18)

Kushi Mitama (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 58

SP: 33

Melee Damage: 13

Gun Damage: 9

Unique Skill:

Media: Moderately recovers HP of all allies

Kushi Mitama is one of the few early-game Personas you will find with a healing skill. Media is incredibly useful when you are in a pinch and need to save a unit from going down and get that 3-star on the mission.

While some Phantom thieves come with a Media skill, you will need a fair number of GP to unlock it. This is why it’s not available right away in the early game.

So, if you are having a rough time surviving encounters in Persona 5 Tactica, look to get Kushi Mintama on one of your units.

3) Eligor (Level 17)

Eligor (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 68

SP: 24

Melee Damage: 24

Gun Damage: 8

Unique Skill:

Mighty Warrior: Increases Attack when your Unit targets two or more enemy units simultaneously.

Eligo’s Unique Skill is a passive that will allow a unit to deal more damage on their AOE spells if they are targeting two or more enemy units during their turn. This can help round out fights faster during the game's early stages.

You can choose to put it on units like Joker and Yusuke, as both their Eiga and Bufu skills that do AOE damage will get a tremendous boost off of it.

It can also help out Haru, as those ranged attack does AOE damage as well.

4) Fuu-ki (Level 18)

Fuu-ki (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 64

SP: 32

Melee Damage: 16

Gun Damage: 12

Unique Skil:

Magaru: Deals light damage in a small area and Sweeps away targets

Garu skills are incredibly useful in the early game. This is especially because some side quests in Persona 5 Tactica will require you to finish the objective within one turn, and it’s a bit difficult to complete them if you do not have a Garu skill up your sleeve.

While Morgana comes with Garu out of the box, you might need more units to have that skill as you progress through the game.

Fuu-ki is, therefore, one of the best choices for having Garu in the initial stages of the game, and you might want to pick him up as soon as his fusion is available.

5) Ame-no-Uzume (level 12)

Ame-no-Uzume (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 44

SP: 24

Melee Damage: 12

Gun Damage: 12

Unique Skill:

Regenerate 1: Slightly recovers HP at the end of each turn

Much like the Dia skills, Regenerate also comes in handy when allowing your units to have a better time surviving in harder encounters. Ame-no-Uzume offers Regenerate early on in Persona 5 Tactica. So, you can keep her on one of your units while you are still learning about the various mechanics that the game has to offer.

Morgana struggles a lot with his HP and can die very easily if you are effectively using covers. So, if you are looking to fuze Ame-no-Uzume, then pair her with Morgana.

6) Nekomata (level 13)

Nekomata (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 48

SP: 20

Melee Damage: 20

Gun Damage: 12

Unique Skill:

Frei: Deals light damage in a medium area and creates a vortex.

While Garu pushes enemies, Frei pulls them in. It’s another great skill to have in a party and comes in handy when you need to pull enemies away from covers and exploit their vulnerabilities.

Mokot comes with Frei once you rescue her and unlock her as an ally. However, there might be times when you will need another Frei user in the party.

Nekomata comes with deen stats and is one of the very few Personas that come with Frei within level 20.

7) Koppa Tengu (Level 10)

Koppa Tengu (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 44

SP: 20

Melee Damage: 12

Gun Damage: 12

Unique Skill

Sukukaja: Raises Movement of target ally for three turns

Sukukaja is one of the best spells to have in your arsenal if you want to make the most of the One More and the Triple-threat mechanics in Persona 5 Tactica. Sukukaja will allow a unit to cover more squares and keep exploiting One More to keep expanding the Triple-threat area.

The All Out Attack from a Triple-threat can take out multiple enemies when positioned correctly. It’s one of the most important mechanics to learn first in the game.

Koppa Tengu will make it significantly easier to expand the Triple-threat area and get more enemies into the triangle.