Persona 5 Tactica: All editions and which one should you get

After the number of positive reviews that Persona 5 Tactica (P5T) received, there will indeed be many in the community who would like to own a copy of the game. While the title is getting a day-one release on Game Pass, fans of the franchise might just be looking to get a Digital edition to permanently own it.

That said, players are a bit curious as to which edition of the game they should be investing in. P5T has two editions, the Standard and the Deluxe, with both offering preorder bonuses and the latter providing some additional content.

Today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will go over everything you will get by purchasing the two editions of the game and which one you should go for.

Persona 5 Tactica editions explained

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, there are two editions of Persona 5 Tactica that you will be able to purchase:

1) Digital Standard

With the standard edition of the game, you will receive the following:

Preorder Bonus:

Orpheus Picaro Summon

Izanagi Picaro Summon

Game:

Base game

Apart from the pre-order bonus, you will not be receiving any additional bonus content with the Standard Edition of the game.

2) Digital Deluxe

With the Digital Deluxe Edition of Persona 5 Tactica, you will receive the following:

Preorder Bonus:

Orpheus Picaro Summon

Izanagi Picaro Summon

Additional content:

Base Game + Repaint Your Heart Challenge Pack

Weapon Pack

Picaro Summoning Pack + Raoul Persona

Repair Your Heart is the DLC pack, and purchasing it will allow you access to new scenarios with Kasumi and Akechi. The pack will contain both the Phantom Thieves as unlockable characters.

The Weapon Pack, on the other hand, will contain Picaro weapon skins for the guns of every unit. It is a red and black design that mimics the Persona 5 menu.

Picaro Summoning Pack will let you summon Picaro versions of certain Personas in Persona 5 Tactic, like in the base game.

Expand Tweet

Which edition should you get in Persona 5 Tactica?

If you are just looking to enjoy the base game, then the Standard Edition of P5T should be the one to opt for.

If you are looking to have access to both Akechi and Kasumi, which is the entire roster of Persona 5 Royale, then the Deluxe edition will be the right choice. As mentioned, the Deluxe edition will also provide access to weapon skins as well as Personas that are otherwise not present in the base game.