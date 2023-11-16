Persona 5 Tactica PC minimum and recommended system requirements

Persona 5 Tactica (P5T) has received a lot of positive responses in its reviews. With the spin-off title set to release today, November 16, 2023, there will indeed be many in the community searching for its system requirements and if they can run it. Another reason there will be many PC players looking to try out the game is that the Persona 5 spin-off is also getting a day-one Game Pass release.

So, as soon as the title officially drops later today, those who have purchased Microsoft’s subscription model will be able to access it. As it’s a “tactics-like” game, Persona 5 Tactica is not going to be too graphics-intensive.

Today’s P5T guide will, therefore, go over all the minimum and recommended hardware that your PC will need to run the title optimally.

What are the official PC system requirements for Persona 5 Tactica? Minimum and recommended

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, Persona 5 Tactica is not going to be too graphics intensive, so if you are looking to try the game out on your system, there are the hardware requirements:

Persona 5 Tactica minimum requirements:

Memory: 6 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 or Radeon HD 7570

CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 or Phenom II X4 965

File Size: 20 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit or higher

Persona 5 Tactica recommended specs:

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 or Radeon HD 7790

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 or FX-8350

File Size: 20 GB

OS: Windows 10

To be able to run P5T, you will need a CPU that is equivalent in power to the Intel Core i3-2100; however, to run it optimally on low settings, you will need to have a CPU that is as powerful as the Intel Core i5-2400.

The lowest graphics card you need for P5T will be an NVIDIA GeForce GT 730, but for optimal play, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 is recommended.

Expand Tweet

How big is Persona 5 Tactica?

Persona 5 Tactica will take around 20 GB of your space on both HD and SSD. However, for smoother gameplay with lower load times, it’s recommended that you install the spin-off on your SSD.