Persona 5 Tactica: All Kingdom 1 Side Quests and how to complete them

As you make your way through the Persona 5 Tactica narrative, you will eventually start unlocking side quests, which will provide money, XP, specific units, and a good amount of Growth Points (GP) for completing them. These side quests are some of the best ways to get your units to be more powerful in P5T, and it’s recommended that you complete them if you are struggling with progression.

However, completing the Side Quests is easier said than done, as each of these missions comes with its own conditions that you will need to meet.

They will usually lock two members' units in your party, leaving the third slot free. The quests will also ask you to complete the stage in a certain number of turns, with some of them going as far as demanding that you finish them in one single turn.

Hence, today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will go over all the Side Quests in Kingdom 1 and how you will be able to easily complete them.

Kingdom 1 Side Quests in Persona 5 Tactica: Mission list, rewards, and how to complete

Here is a list of all the Kingdom 1 side quests and how to complete them in Persona 5 Tactica:

Quest 1: Quietly Storming the Castle

Mission Description:

With the help of the Phantom Thieves, Erina has gained intel on the movement of Marie’s army. Erina seems to have a plan in mind.

Win Condition:

Defeat enemies in 2 turns

Locked Unit:

Ann

Quest Reward:

Ann: 20 GP

Futaba: 20 GP

How to complete Persona 5 Tactica Quest 1: Quietly Storming the Castle

The first side quest of the game is a rather simple one, and all you will have to do is take all the enemies out within 2 turns. As Ann will be locked for the mission, you can choose Joker and Erina for the other two slots. You can even have Morgana for the fight, but his Garu skill is not something that you will be relying on all that much.

Ann, Joker, and Erina’s skills should be enough to one-shot enemies who are barricaded in the trenches. You can either use Erina’s spell to make them forget or set them in Despair with Joker’s Eiga so as to get some One More’s.

Ann’s Agi can also just one-shot the enemies, so completing Quest One should not be much trouble.

Quest 2: Stealing the Classified Info

Mission Description:

A rebel scout has learned of a location containing important intel about Marie’s army. This could be our chance!

Win Conditions:

Reach objective in one turn

Locked Unit:

Joker

Erina

Quest Rewards:

Joker: 20 GP

Erina: 20 GP

How to complete Persona 5 Tactica Quest 2: Stealing the Classified Info

Equip Joker with a Persona that knows Magaru (image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Quest 2 is a rather tricky mission, as you will have to guide Erina to the objective area in just one turn. But since Joker and Erina will be locked in for this mission, who you choose for the third here doesn’t matter all that much.

To help Erina make her way across to the objective point, you will need to exploit the One More mechanics.

To begin, make Erina use her ranged attack on the musketeer to the left. This will give her a One More as the musketeer is not behind any cover, so help her make her way down the ladder after hitting it.

Use Erina's ranged attacks on exposed enemies to get multiple One Mores (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Make sure you have Joker equipped with a Persona that knows Magaru (Fuuki is a good choice), and make him use it on the two musketeers near him. As one of them will already be exposed, Joker will get a One More off of it.

Now help Joker down the ladder, where he will find another musketeer behind the cover. Use Magaru on Garu on it as well and flush it out for Erina to exploit its weakness.

Use Great Partisan to get the final One More (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Now that all three musketeers are near Erina and two of them are exposed, you can use her ranged attacks to get 2 One Mores. For the final one, you will have to use Great Partisan on the exposed musketeer on the raised platform to her left. This will give you the final One More you need to help Erina onto the blue platform, which is the quest objective.

Quest 3: Decompressing

Mission Description:

Ryuji is feeling stressed. Haru has an idea for blowing off steam.

Win Conditions:

Defeat enemies in 3 turns

Locked Units:

Ryuji

Haru

Quest Rewards:

Ryuji: 20 GP

Haru: 20 GP

How to complete Persona 5 Tactica Quest 3: Decompressing

Ryuji's ranged weapon can one-shot a group of enemies (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

For the third quest, you will be locked with Ryuji and Haru with one slot open. For that slot, Morgana might be a better choice to go with than other units, as you will need to take down a good number of enemies that are behind cover, and his Garu spell can help get them exposed.

Additionally, make sure that both Haru and Ryuji are equipped with their most powerful ranged weapons (that are up for purchase at the time). This will allow them to completely oneshot an entire group of enemies with their guns during the first two phases.

Equip Haru with the most powerful gun (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

This will make things significantly easier as you make your way to phase 3. Hence, start with Ryuji and use his ranged weapon to take out the first group of enemies and use Haru to beat the ones that remain.

Once phase 3 kicks in, you will need to use Morgana’s Garu to expose a few enemies from their cover. Upon doing so, you will be able to get some One More off of them by using both Ryuji and Haru. You can then follow it up by executing a Triple-threat.

Rely on Triple-threat (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

The best way to ensure that you are able to complete the quest in three rounds is to rely on the Triple-threat mechanic in Phase 3.

Quest 4: Once More, With Feeling!

Mission description:

Yusuke wants to remember what it was like to be brainwashed by Marie, but he needs some help.

Win Conditions:

Defeat enemies in 1 Turn

Locked Units:

Yusuke

Makoto

Quest Rewards:

Yusuke: 20 GP

Makoto: 20 GP

How to complete Persona 5 Tactica Quest 4: Once More, With Feeling!

Route the enemies within the Triple-threat role (image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Quest 4 is much simpler than the previous ones, and you will not need to pull off anything fancy in order to complete it.

Yusuke and Makoto will be locked for the quest, and to complete it, you will need to first exploit the One More mechanic. Then, use Triple-threat to take all the enemies out at the same time.

To have an easier time, use both Yusuke and Makoto to kick the vulnerable enemies down to the lower level. This will let you continue One More with both of them and increase the area of the Triple-threat.

Use Triple-threat to finish the quest (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Make sure that you get all the enemies within the Triple-threat area. You can keep retrying the mission till that happens.

When you have all the musketeers in line, you will be able to wipe out all the enemies in one go with Triple-threat.

Quest 5: Operation Boom

Mission Description:

Erina has an idea about how to bring the fight to Marie.

Win Condition:

Defeat enemies in 3 turns

Locked Units:

Morgana

Erina

Quest Rewards:

Morgana: 20 GP

Erina: 10 GP

How to complete Persona 5 Tactica Quest 5: Operation Boom

Exploit the Explosive Barrels (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Operation Boom is another simple quest that you will be able to complete without much trouble. As the arena is littered with Explosive Barrels, you will be able to hit them and use them to your advantage by exposing enemies.

Exposed enemies will let you exploit their vulnerability. So, you will be able to continue your One More and help expand the amount of squares that your party will be able to cover.

Expand your Triple-threat area (Image via Atlus)

This will also allow you to increase the area for the Triple-threat, and you will be able to take out more enemies in one go.

Out of all the side quests in Kingdom 1, this is one of the easier missions to complete.

Persona 5 Tactica Kingdom 1: All side quest completion reward

For completing all the Side Quests in Kingdom 1, you will be able to fuse the Persona, Principality. Otherwise, it would remain locked, with no alternate way of unlocking it in the game.