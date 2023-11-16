Persona 5 Tactica: All Kingdom 2 Side Quests and how to complete them

As you progress through Persona 5 Tactica’s Kingdom 2, you will eventually start receiving new Side Quests that you will be able to access from the Hideout menu. Compared to the missions in Kingdom 1, the quests here will be a bit trickier to complete, as you will need to master and make the most of every single combat mechanic that the P5T has introduced thus far.

Hence, One More, Follow-ups, and Triple-threats are some of the things that you will be relying on the most when completing these challenges.

Today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will therefore go over all the side quests that you will come across in Kingdom 2, along with some of the best strategies you should be employing to complete them.

Kingdom 2 Side Quests in Persona 5 Tactica: Mission list, rewards, and how to complete

Here is a list of all the Kingdom 2 Side Quests in Persona 5 Tactica and how you can easily complete them.

Quest 6: Yusuke in Freefall

Quest 6 Yusuke in Freefall (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Mission Description:

Yusuke’s got his mind in high places. He asks for help from Joker

Win condition:

Defeat all enemies within 1 turn

Locked Units

Yusuke

Joker

Quest Rewards:

Yusuke: 20 GP

Joker: 20 GP

How to complete Persona 5 Tactica Quest 6: Yusuke in Freefall

Make use of the Follu-up attacks to get One More (IMage via Persona 5 Tactica)

Yusuke and Joker will be locked in for this quest, so you will need to pick a third unit that will help with completing the mission in one turn.

To have an easier time on the mission, it’s best to go with a Phantom Thief who has the most ranged damage.

This is because Triple-threat damage on enemies scales with the ranged weapon equipped, and you will need Triple-threat if you wish to complete the quest in one turn.

So the best choice for the third member will be Haru; however, if you have other units equipped with the most powerful guns that you can purchase at the time, they can get the job done as well.

Make sure that the third unit has the skill unlocked that allows them to do two Follow-up attacks in a single turn.

Use Garu to make all enemies come within Triple-Threat (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

When the mission begins, use both Joker and Yusuke to melee attack the first musketeer they encounter down to the floor below so that the third unit can do a follow-up on them.

Have both Joker and Yusuke equipped with a persona that knows Garu. So after melee attacking the first enemies, they will then need to knock down the others with Garu, as this will allow them to get all the enemies into the Triple-threat radius.

Make sure to have every enemy inside Triple-Threat area (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Once both Joker and Yusuke’s turns have ended, use your third unit to exploit the One More of all the vulnerable enemies in order to help them increase the Triple-threat area.

Once you have all the musketeers inside the All-out Attack triangle, you can just go ahead and trigger it with the third unit to wipe them all out in one turn.

Quest 7: The Mysterious Box

Quest 7 The Mysterious Box (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Mission Description:

Ryuji is curious about what’s inside the wooden boxes around town. Makoto goes with him to find out.

Win condition:

Secure the box in 4 turns

Locked Units

Ryuji

Makoto

Quest Rewards:

Ryuji: 20 GP

Makoto: 20 GP

How to complete Persona 5 Tactica Quest 7: The Mysterious Box

Exploit One More to make all units hit the box (image via Persona 5 Tactica)

The Mysterious Box quest is a rather simple one, and the objective of the mission is to keep melee attacking the box and bring it to the blue objective marker.

However, you will have to do this in 4 turns, and if you are not able to manage your One Mores properly, you will not be able to push the box into the blue area in time.

Makoto and Ryuji will be locked on the mission, and it doesn’t matter whom you are using for the third slot.

Target the final Musketeer to get a One More (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

When the quest starts, ignore the rooftop musketeer to the left. Attack the one on the right to get One More, and then melee attack the box.

Now keep exploiting the vulnerabilities of the next two enemies as you keep melee attacking the box forward.

As you come near the blue area, you will then need to exploit the weakness of the musketeer that you have ignored previously.

Hit the box into the Objective Area (image via Persona 5 Tactica)

This will give you a much-needed One More, allowing you to get behind the box and then hit it into the objective marker.

The Mysterious Box is simpler compared to the other side quests in Kingdom 2.

Quest 8: The Rightful Prince

Quest 8 The Rightful Prince (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Mission Description:

Morgana gallantly proclaims that he will protect Ann from the Aizen Squad, but will he?

Win conditions:

Defeat enemies in 7 turns

Locked Units:

Ann

Morgana

Quest rewards:

Ann: 20 GP

Morgana: 20 GP

How to complete Persona 5 Tactica Quest 8: The Rightful Prince

Exploit the musketeers to get a Triple-threat (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

The Rightful Prince is another simple quest; however, one aspect of it that makes it tricky is how you will be able to defeat the support enemy who is barricaded away on the right. The best solution to this is to equip Ann with a Persona that has Bufula, and the best choice for that level will be Belphegor.

When the mission begins, use Ann to step on the Red Floor Switch, which will open the doors in front of Joker and Morgana.

Have a persona that knows Bufulo on Ann (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Once the doors open, exploit the weaknesses of the two musketeer enemies and then trigger a Triple-threat to take them out.

Now use Ann to use Bufula on the support enemy that is on her side of the arena. Bufula has the farthest reach out of all the spells in the game, so having it on Ann will allow her to take out that minion.

Use your most powerful spells to take out the rest (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

For the next turn, use Ann to step on the Blue switch to let out the two melee enemies. You will be able to just one-shot them with your most powerful skills at this point.

Joker’s Eigaon and Ann’s Agidyne will do the trick just fine.

Quest 9: Recovering a Lost Treasure

Quest 9 Recovering the Lost Treasure (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Mission Description:

Erina has lost something important. The other girls help her search for it.

Win Conditions:

Defeat enemies in 1 turn

Locked Units:

Female characters only

Quest Reward:

Decarabia

How to complete Persona 5 Tactica Quest 9: Recovering a Lost Treasure

Exploit Follow-Up to get One More (Image via Atlus)

Quest 9 is a lot similar to Quest 6, and you will have to use Triple-threat to take out all enemies in one single round.

However, this mission is significantly easier to complete because of how many times you will be able to get One More, as most enemies are exposed or can be exposed from the get-go.

Exploit weakness to extend One More (Image via Atlus)

Make sure that the unit that is on the ground and not on the rooftops has the skill unlocked that will allow them to do two Follow-up attacks in a single turn. This will let the other two units extend their One More and increase the Triple-threat area.

Additionally, it's possible to get a Triple-threat off from all three of your units; however, it will depend on how well you are exploiting the enemy's weakness when doing it.

Try to make the most of the unit that is below to take out low-health targets that are vulnerable while at the same time using them to extend their One More.

You can get multiple Triple-threats off (Image via Atlus)

When everything is set and you have all the enemies inside your Triple-threat range, just go ahead and trigger it.

You are likely going to be able to take out all the musketeers in one go.

Persona 5 Tactica Kingdom 2: All side quest completion reward

Once you have completed all the side quests in Kingdom 2, you will then be able to unlock fusion for Seth. Seth is one of the more reliable mid-game Personas in P5T.