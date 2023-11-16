Persona 5 Tactica: All Lavenza Trials and how to complete them

As you make your way toward the end of the Persona 5 Tactica narrative, Lavenza will give you three quests called Trials. Completing them will unlock the most powerful skill for all the Phantom Thieves and Erina; however, completing these quests is easier said than done.

Lavenza’s Trials fall under side quests and can be accessed from the Hideout menu. Each of the three missions will lock in certain units, and completing them will unlock the ultimate skills for the unit; however, to acquire the skills themselves from the Prep menu, you will need to invest the required amount of GP.

So completing the trials is necessary if you wish to make your units incredibly powerful in the late game and allow them to have an easier time in some of the harder encounters.

Today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will therefore go over all the Lavenza Trials and how you will be able to complete them easily.

Lavenza Trials in Persona 5 Tactica: Mission list, rewards, and how to complete

Here are all the Lavenza Trials in Persona 5 Tactica and how you will be able to complete them:

Quest 13: Lavenza’s First Trial

Mission Description:

The first trial from Lavenza. Those who overcome this challenge will see their power grow.

Win Conditions:

Reach the Objective in 1 turn

Locked Units:

Joker

Morgana

Makoto

Quest rewards:

Unlocks the strongest skills for:

Joker

Morgana

Makoto

How to complete Persona 5 Tactica Quest 13: Lavenza’s First Trial

Use Morgana to go Right (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

The objective of Lavenza’s first quest will be to help any of the locked units reach the objective marker. However, to make things easier, make sure that you are using Morgana as the one to reach the objective and not Joker or Makoto.

This is because Morgana has the most movement and covers more squares than any other unit does.

So when the mission begins, use Morgana to go right, exploit some enemy weakness to get One More, and keep using him to cover more ground towards the objective.

Keep Makoto in the middle to maneuver the Red lift (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Keep Makoto in the middle so that she can operate the Red lift, while making Jiggle take the left so that he can operate the Blue lift.

Makoto will also be able to exploit weaknesses and leave a few enemies vulnerable for Morgana to One More.

Use Joker to go left and maneuver the blur lift (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Use the lift mechanic with both Joker and Makoto to help flush enemies out of cover so that Morgana can keep getting One More and finally reach the objective marker.

Quest 14: Lavenza’s Second Trial

Quest 14: Lavenza's second trial (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Mission Description:

The second trial from Lavenza. Those who overcome this challenge will see their power grow.

Win Conditions:

Carry Gear to the objective

Locked Units:

Ryuji

Ann

Yusuke

Quest rewards:

Unlocks the strongest skills for:

Ryuji

Ann

Yusuke

How to complete Persona 5 Tactica Quest 14: Lavenza’s Second Trial

Use Triple-threat to take out as many enemies as possible (image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Compared to the previous Trial, Quest 14 is significantly easier; however, it can be a bit tricky if you are not able to protect the gear from getting destroyed before you take it to the objective marker.

The enemies in the arena will not attack your units but go directly for the gear itself. It has a limited amount of HP, and even when you are trying to move it with your own melee attacks, you will be chipping at its health bar as well.

Take out all the enemies first to have an easier time (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Hence, the first thing you will need to do when the mission starts is to take out as many enemies as you can in a single turn.

As there are some musketeers present on the raised platform, you will be able to do a Follow-up attack to get One More and trigger Triple-threat. Use the All Out Attack to take out several units in one go.

The gear has a limited amount of HP (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

As there is no round limit, you will be able to push the gear towards the objective without any problems.

After you take out the initial group of enemies, another couple of enemies will spawn, so make sure to protect the gear from them.

Quest 15: Lavenza’s Third Trial

Quest 15: Lavenza's Third Trial (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Mission Description:

The second Third from Lavenza. Those who overcome this challenge will see their power grow.

Win Conditions:

Defeat all enemies

Locked Units:

Haru

Erina

Toshiro

Quest rewards:

Unlocks the strongest skills for:

Haru

Erina

Toshiro

How to complete Persona 5 Tactica Quest 15: Lavenza’s Third Trial

Toshiro will be trapped as soon as the quest begins (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Lavenza’s final Trial will help you unlock the strongest skills for Haru, Erina, and Toshiro. To complete the quest, you will need to defeat all enemies that spawn.

However, what makes it a bit harder to accomplish is the fact that there are multiple waves of enemies that will appear as you progress through the mission, and Toshiro and a fourth unit will be trapped inside a barricade unable to much.

Hence, you will have to use Haru and Erina to identify explicit enemy weaknesses and extend the range of the Triple-threat. Start the mission by using Psio on one of the enemies near Erina, and then use her abilities to get One More.

Use Haru and Erina to take out as many enemies as possible with Triple-threat (image via Persona 5 Tactica)

This will allow her to do a Triple-threat that will wipe out a majority of the enemies. Then keep moving forward and take out the newly spawned enemies with Triple-threat, until you help Erina and Haru reach the elevated platform near Toshiro.

Now melee attack the musketeers there to get a Follow-up and One More. Do this with both Erina and Haru to give them both One More as well as an additional Triple-threat.

use Follow-up when you reach the raised platform (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

As there is no turn limit, you can take your time taking out all the enemies in the final side quest of Persona 5 Tactica.

Persona 5 Tactica Lavenza Trials: All side quest completion reward

For completing all the Lavenza Trials, you will be rewarded with the following:

Unlock the strongest skill for all units. However, you will need to invest in GP to acquire them.

Shiva fusion

Satanael fusion

Completing all of Lavenza’s Trials is crucial to helping the Phantom Thieves get significantly more powerful in Persona 5 Tactica.