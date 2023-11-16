Persona 5 Tactica: All Special Fusion Personas and how to get them

As you make your way through the story of Persona 5 Tactica, Lavenza will eventually unlock the Special Fusion feature in the Velvet room, where you can fuse three or more Personas into an incredibly powerful one. These are some of the harder fusions to achieve. However, the efforts are worth it as the resulting Persona comes with some incredible stats and Unique Skills.

Fusion in P5T works pretty differently from other mainline Megaten games. However, Personas are still a core part of the game, as they will allow your units to gain additional stats along with other utility skills.

Hence, today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will go over all the Special Fusions in the game along with their stats, unique skills, and recipes.

Special Fusion Persona recipes in Persona 5 Tactica

Here are all the Special Fusions in Persona 5 Tactica and their recipes:

Fauros (Level 25)

Flauros (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 92

SP: 44

Melee Damage: 36

Gun Damage: 20

Unique Skill:

Mighty Cleave: Melee attacks will now also hit units 1 square to the left and right of the target.

Fusion Recipe:

Berith

Orobas

Eligor

Neko Shogun (Level 30)

Neko Shogun (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 100

SP: 56

Melee Damage: 28

Gun Damage: 24

Unique Skill:

Keen Eye: Increases the drop rate of rare Personas

Fusion Recipe:

Kodoma

Sudama

Anzu

Tam Lin (Level 32)

Tam Lin (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 102

SP: 56

Melee Damage: 48

Gun Damage: 16

Unique Skill:

Efficiency Aficionado: Increases EXP gained in battle.

Fusion Recipe:

Cait Sith

High Pixie

Leanan Sidhe

Hell Biker (Level 35)

Hell Biker (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 116

SP: 64

Melee Damage: 28

Gun Damage: 32

Unique Skill:

Minthe’s Blessing: Reduces SP cost of One More action by 20%

Fusion Recipe:

Archangel

Matador

Decarabia

Bugs (Level 46)

Bugs (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 136

SP: 80

Melee Damage: 56

Gun Damage: 24

Unique Skill:

Invigorate 2: Moderately restores SP at the end of each turn

Fusion Recipe:

Pixie

Pisaca

Hariti

Seth (Level 50)

Seth (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 144

SP: 88

Melee Damage: 40

Gun Damage: 36

Unique Skill:

Trigger Happy: Increases damage dealt with each subsequent Ranged Attack

Fusion Recipe:

Isis

Anubis

Thoth

Horus

Trumpeter (Level 60)

Trumpeter (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 184

SP: 112

Melee Damage: 28

Gun Damage: 32

Unique Skill:

Bullet Break: When Charge is active, knocks down targets with Ranged Attack

Fusion Recipe:

White Rider

Red Rider

Pale Rider

Black Rider

Black Frost (Level 69)

Black Frost (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 192

SP: 128

Melee Damage: 60

Gun Damage: 36

Unique Skill:

Heavenly Gift: Greatly increases the amount of Voltage gained.

Fusion Recipe:

Jack-o’-Lantern

Jack Frost

King Frost

Vasuki (Level 73)

Vasuki (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 216

SP: 128

Melee Damage: 52

Gun Damage: 40

Unique Skill:

Immunity: Prevents infliction of any ailment.

Fusion Recipe:

Naga

Ananta

Naga Raja

Kohryu (Level 75)

Kohryu (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 216

SP: 128

Melee Damage: 36

Gun Damage: 60

Unique Skill:

Mafreidyne: Deals heavy damage in a large area. Creates a Vortex.

Fusion Recipe:

Genbu

Suzaku

Byakko

Seiryu

Sraosha (Level 81)

Saraosha (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 216

SP: 144

Melee Damage: 44

Gun Damage: 68

Unique Skill:

Mediarahan: Fully recovers the HP of all allies.

Fusion Recipe:

Mitra

Mithras

Lilith

Melchizedek

Gabriel

Asura (Level 82)

Asura (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 240

SP: 136

Melee Damage: 76

Gun Damage: 44

Unique Skill:

Ambush+: Shoots targets that enter the area and stops the action of any non-unique enemies. Activates 2 times.

Fusion Recipe:

Jikokuten

Zouchouten

Koumokuten

Bishamonten

Michael (Level 85)

Michael (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 200

SP: 120

Melee Damage: 64

Gun Damage: 44

Unique Skill:

Fool's Reckoning: Greatly increases damage dealt to targets not in Cover.

Fusion Recipe:

Raphael

Uriel

Gabriel

Yoshitsune (Level 88)

Yoshitsune (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 232

SP: 144

Melee Damage: 96

Gun Damage: 56

Unique Skill:

God-like speed: Increases Movement by 1 square.

Fusion Recipe:

Shiki-Ouji

Arahabaki

Yatagarasu

Okuninushi

Futsunushi

Metatron (Level 89)

Metatron (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 256

SP: 160

Melee Damage: 48

Gun Damage: 48

Unique Skill:

Megidolaon: Deals heavy Almighty damage in a large area

Fusion Recipe:

Principality

Power

Melchizedek

Dominion

Sandalphon

Michael

Ongyo-ki (Level 92)

Ongyo-ki (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 264

SP: 144

Melee Damage: 68

Gun Damage: 68

Unique Skill:

Regenerate 3: Greatly recovers HP at the end of each turn.

Fusion Recipe:

Fuu-ki

Sui-ki

Kin-ki

Lucifer (Level 93)

Lucifer (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 264

SP: 160

Melee Damage: 84

Gun Damage: 44

Unique Skill:

Torrent of Magic: Increases damage dealt with each subsequent skill attack.

Fusion Recipe:

Anubis

Ananta

Trumpeter

Michael

Metatron

Satan

Chi You (Level 94)

Chi You (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 256

SP: 168

Melee Damage: 80

Gun Damage: 48

Unique Skill:

Angelic Instincts: The user recovers 30% HP when the target is defeated.

Fusion Recipe:

White Rider

Hecatoncheires

Thor

Cu Chulainn

Yoshitsune

Satanael (Level 96)

Satanel (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

HP: 264

SP: 168

Melee Damage: 100

Gun Damage: 44

Unique Skill:

Auto-Riser: Automatic Heat Riser at the Start of battle

Fusion Recipe:

Anzu

Ishtar

Michael

Satan

Lucifer

Special fusions will help you make some of the most powerful Personas in the game.