Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Persona 5 Tactica: All Special Fusion Personas and how to get them

Persona 5 Tactica: All Special Fusion Personas and how to get them

By Abhishek Mallick
Modified Nov 16, 2023 18:13 GMT
Persona 5 Tactica Special Fusions
All Special Fusions in Persona 5 tactica and how to get them (Images via Persona 5 Tactica)

As you make your way through the story of Persona 5 Tactica, Lavenza will eventually unlock the Special Fusion feature in the Velvet room, where you can fuse three or more Personas into an incredibly powerful one. These are some of the harder fusions to achieve. However, the efforts are worth it as the resulting Persona comes with some incredible stats and Unique Skills.

Fusion in P5T works pretty differently from other mainline Megaten games. However, Personas are still a core part of the game, as they will allow your units to gain additional stats along with other utility skills.

Hence, today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will go over all the Special Fusions in the game along with their stats, unique skills, and recipes.

Special Fusion Persona recipes in Persona 5 Tactica

Here are all the Special Fusions in Persona 5 Tactica and their recipes:

Fauros (Level 25)

Flauros (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)
Flauros (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

  • HP: 92
  • SP: 44
  • Melee Damage: 36
  • Gun Damage: 20

Unique Skill:

  • Mighty Cleave: Melee attacks will now also hit units 1 square to the left and right of the target.

Fusion Recipe:

  • Berith
  • Orobas
  • Eligor

Neko Shogun (Level 30)

Neko Shogun (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)
Neko Shogun (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

  • HP: 100
  • SP: 56
  • Melee Damage: 28
  • Gun Damage: 24

Unique Skill:

  • Keen Eye: Increases the drop rate of rare Personas

Fusion Recipe:

  • Kodoma
  • Sudama
  • Anzu

Tam Lin (Level 32)

Tam Lin (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)
Tam Lin (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

  • HP: 102
  • SP: 56
  • Melee Damage: 48
  • Gun Damage: 16

Unique Skill:

  • Efficiency Aficionado: Increases EXP gained in battle.

Fusion Recipe:

  • Cait Sith
  • High Pixie
  • Leanan Sidhe

Hell Biker (Level 35)

Hell Biker (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)
Hell Biker (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

  • HP: 116
  • SP: 64
  • Melee Damage: 28
  • Gun Damage: 32

Unique Skill:

  • Minthe’s Blessing: Reduces SP cost of One More action by 20%

Fusion Recipe:

  • Archangel
  • Matador
  • Decarabia

Bugs (Level 46)

Bugs (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)
Bugs (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

  • HP: 136
  • SP: 80
  • Melee Damage: 56
  • Gun Damage: 24

Unique Skill:

  • Invigorate 2: Moderately restores SP at the end of each turn

Fusion Recipe:

  • Pixie
  • Pisaca
  • Hariti

Seth (Level 50)

Seth (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)
Seth (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

  • HP: 144
  • SP: 88
  • Melee Damage: 40
  • Gun Damage: 36

Unique Skill:

  • Trigger Happy: Increases damage dealt with each subsequent Ranged Attack

Fusion Recipe:

  • Isis
  • Anubis
  • Thoth
  • Horus

Trumpeter (Level 60)

Trumpeter (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)
Trumpeter (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

  • HP: 184
  • SP: 112
  • Melee Damage: 28
  • Gun Damage: 32

Unique Skill:

  • Bullet Break: When Charge is active, knocks down targets with Ranged Attack

Fusion Recipe:

  • White Rider
  • Red Rider
  • Pale Rider
  • Black Rider

Black Frost (Level 69)

Black Frost (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)
Black Frost (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

  • HP: 192
  • SP: 128
  • Melee Damage: 60
  • Gun Damage: 36

Unique Skill:

  • Heavenly Gift: Greatly increases the amount of Voltage gained.

Fusion Recipe:

  • Jack-o’-Lantern
  • Jack Frost
  • King Frost

Vasuki (Level 73)

Vasuki (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)
Vasuki (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

  • HP: 216
  • SP: 128
  • Melee Damage: 52
  • Gun Damage: 40

Unique Skill:

  • Immunity: Prevents infliction of any ailment.

Fusion Recipe:

  • Naga
  • Ananta
  • Naga Raja

Kohryu (Level 75)

Kohryu (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)
Kohryu (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

  • HP: 216
  • SP: 128
  • Melee Damage: 36
  • Gun Damage: 60

Unique Skill:

  • Mafreidyne: Deals heavy damage in a large area. Creates a Vortex.

Fusion Recipe:

  • Genbu
  • Suzaku
  • Byakko
  • Seiryu

Sraosha (Level 81)

Saraosha (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)
Saraosha (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

  • HP: 216
  • SP: 144
  • Melee Damage: 44
  • Gun Damage: 68

Unique Skill:

  • Mediarahan: Fully recovers the HP of all allies.

Fusion Recipe:

  • Mitra
  • Mithras
  • Lilith
  • Melchizedek
  • Gabriel

Asura (Level 82)

Asura (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)
Asura (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

  • HP: 240
  • SP: 136
  • Melee Damage: 76
  • Gun Damage: 44

Unique Skill:

  • Ambush+: Shoots targets that enter the area and stops the action of any non-unique enemies. Activates 2 times.

Fusion Recipe:

  • Jikokuten
  • Zouchouten
  • Koumokuten
  • Bishamonten

Michael (Level 85)

Michael (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)
Michael (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

  • HP: 200
  • SP: 120
  • Melee Damage: 64
  • Gun Damage: 44

Unique Skill:

  • Fool's Reckoning: Greatly increases damage dealt to targets not in Cover.

Fusion Recipe:

  • Raphael
  • Uriel
  • Gabriel

Yoshitsune (Level 88)

Yoshitsune (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)
Yoshitsune (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

  • HP: 232
  • SP: 144
  • Melee Damage: 96
  • Gun Damage: 56

Unique Skill:

  • God-like speed: Increases Movement by 1 square.

Fusion Recipe:

  • Shiki-Ouji
  • Arahabaki
  • Yatagarasu
  • Okuninushi
  • Futsunushi

Metatron (Level 89)

Metatron (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)
Metatron (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

  • HP: 256
  • SP: 160
  • Melee Damage: 48
  • Gun Damage: 48

Unique Skill:

  • Megidolaon: Deals heavy Almighty damage in a large area

Fusion Recipe:

  • Principality
  • Power
  • Melchizedek
  • Dominion
  • Sandalphon
  • Michael

Ongyo-ki (Level 92)

Ongyo-ki (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)
Ongyo-ki (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

  • HP: 264
  • SP: 144
  • Melee Damage: 68
  • Gun Damage: 68

Unique Skill:

  • Regenerate 3: Greatly recovers HP at the end of each turn.

Fusion Recipe:

  • Fuu-ki
  • Sui-ki
  • Kin-ki

Lucifer (Level 93)

Lucifer (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)
Lucifer (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

  • HP: 264
  • SP: 160
  • Melee Damage: 84
  • Gun Damage: 44

Unique Skill:

  • Torrent of Magic: Increases damage dealt with each subsequent skill attack.

Fusion Recipe:

  • Anubis
  • Ananta
  • Trumpeter
  • Michael
  • Metatron
  • Satan

Chi You (Level 94)

Chi You (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)
Chi You (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

  • HP: 256
  • SP: 168
  • Melee Damage: 80
  • Gun Damage: 48

Unique Skill:

  • Angelic Instincts: The user recovers 30% HP when the target is defeated.

Fusion Recipe:

  • White Rider
  • Hecatoncheires
  • Thor
  • Cu Chulainn
  • Yoshitsune

Satanael (Level 96)

Satanel (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)
Satanel (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Stats:

  • HP: 264
  • SP: 168
  • Melee Damage: 100
  • Gun Damage: 44

Unique Skill:

  • Auto-Riser: Automatic Heat Riser at the Start of battle

Fusion Recipe:

  • Anzu
  • Ishtar
  • Michael
  • Satan
  • Lucifer

Special fusions will help you make some of the most powerful Personas in the game.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...