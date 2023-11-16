Persona 5 Tactica: All Special Fusion Personas and how to get them

As you make your way through the story of Persona 5 Tactica, Lavenza will eventually unlock the Special Fusion feature in the Velvet room, where you can fuse three or more Personas into an incredibly powerful one. These are some of the harder fusions to achieve. However, the efforts are worth it as the resulting Persona comes with some incredible stats and Unique Skills.
Fusion in P5T works pretty differently from other mainline Megaten games. However, Personas are still a core part of the game, as they will allow your units to gain additional stats along with other utility skills.
Hence, today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will go over all the Special Fusions in the game along with their stats, unique skills, and recipes.
Special Fusion Persona recipes in Persona 5 Tactica
Here are all the Special Fusions in Persona 5 Tactica and their recipes:
Fauros (Level 25)
Stats:
- HP: 92
- SP: 44
- Melee Damage: 36
- Gun Damage: 20
Unique Skill:
- Mighty Cleave: Melee attacks will now also hit units 1 square to the left and right of the target.
Fusion Recipe:
- Berith
- Orobas
- Eligor
Neko Shogun (Level 30)
Stats:
- HP: 100
- SP: 56
- Melee Damage: 28
- Gun Damage: 24
Unique Skill:
- Keen Eye: Increases the drop rate of rare Personas
Fusion Recipe:
- Kodoma
- Sudama
- Anzu
Tam Lin (Level 32)
Stats:
- HP: 102
- SP: 56
- Melee Damage: 48
- Gun Damage: 16
Unique Skill:
- Efficiency Aficionado: Increases EXP gained in battle.
Fusion Recipe:
- Cait Sith
- High Pixie
- Leanan Sidhe
Hell Biker (Level 35)
Stats:
- HP: 116
- SP: 64
- Melee Damage: 28
- Gun Damage: 32
Unique Skill:
- Minthe’s Blessing: Reduces SP cost of One More action by 20%
Fusion Recipe:
- Archangel
- Matador
- Decarabia
Bugs (Level 46)
Stats:
- HP: 136
- SP: 80
- Melee Damage: 56
- Gun Damage: 24
Unique Skill:
- Invigorate 2: Moderately restores SP at the end of each turn
Fusion Recipe:
- Pixie
- Pisaca
- Hariti
Seth (Level 50)
Stats:
- HP: 144
- SP: 88
- Melee Damage: 40
- Gun Damage: 36
Unique Skill:
- Trigger Happy: Increases damage dealt with each subsequent Ranged Attack
Fusion Recipe:
- Isis
- Anubis
- Thoth
- Horus
Trumpeter (Level 60)
Stats:
- HP: 184
- SP: 112
- Melee Damage: 28
- Gun Damage: 32
Unique Skill:
- Bullet Break: When Charge is active, knocks down targets with Ranged Attack
Fusion Recipe:
- White Rider
- Red Rider
- Pale Rider
- Black Rider
Black Frost (Level 69)
Stats:
- HP: 192
- SP: 128
- Melee Damage: 60
- Gun Damage: 36
Unique Skill:
- Heavenly Gift: Greatly increases the amount of Voltage gained.
Fusion Recipe:
- Jack-o’-Lantern
- Jack Frost
- King Frost
Vasuki (Level 73)
Stats:
- HP: 216
- SP: 128
- Melee Damage: 52
- Gun Damage: 40
Unique Skill:
- Immunity: Prevents infliction of any ailment.
Fusion Recipe:
- Naga
- Ananta
- Naga Raja
Kohryu (Level 75)
Stats:
- HP: 216
- SP: 128
- Melee Damage: 36
- Gun Damage: 60
Unique Skill:
- Mafreidyne: Deals heavy damage in a large area. Creates a Vortex.
Fusion Recipe:
- Genbu
- Suzaku
- Byakko
- Seiryu
Sraosha (Level 81)
Stats:
- HP: 216
- SP: 144
- Melee Damage: 44
- Gun Damage: 68
Unique Skill:
- Mediarahan: Fully recovers the HP of all allies.
Fusion Recipe:
- Mitra
- Mithras
- Lilith
- Melchizedek
- Gabriel
Asura (Level 82)
Stats:
- HP: 240
- SP: 136
- Melee Damage: 76
- Gun Damage: 44
Unique Skill:
- Ambush+: Shoots targets that enter the area and stops the action of any non-unique enemies. Activates 2 times.
Fusion Recipe:
- Jikokuten
- Zouchouten
- Koumokuten
- Bishamonten
Michael (Level 85)
Stats:
- HP: 200
- SP: 120
- Melee Damage: 64
- Gun Damage: 44
Unique Skill:
- Fool's Reckoning: Greatly increases damage dealt to targets not in Cover.
Fusion Recipe:
- Raphael
- Uriel
- Gabriel
Yoshitsune (Level 88)
Stats:
- HP: 232
- SP: 144
- Melee Damage: 96
- Gun Damage: 56
Unique Skill:
- God-like speed: Increases Movement by 1 square.
Fusion Recipe:
- Shiki-Ouji
- Arahabaki
- Yatagarasu
- Okuninushi
- Futsunushi
Metatron (Level 89)
Stats:
- HP: 256
- SP: 160
- Melee Damage: 48
- Gun Damage: 48
Unique Skill:
- Megidolaon: Deals heavy Almighty damage in a large area
Fusion Recipe:
- Principality
- Power
- Melchizedek
- Dominion
- Sandalphon
- Michael
Ongyo-ki (Level 92)
Stats:
- HP: 264
- SP: 144
- Melee Damage: 68
- Gun Damage: 68
Unique Skill:
- Regenerate 3: Greatly recovers HP at the end of each turn.
Fusion Recipe:
- Fuu-ki
- Sui-ki
- Kin-ki
Lucifer (Level 93)
Stats:
- HP: 264
- SP: 160
- Melee Damage: 84
- Gun Damage: 44
Unique Skill:
- Torrent of Magic: Increases damage dealt with each subsequent skill attack.
Fusion Recipe:
- Anubis
- Ananta
- Trumpeter
- Michael
- Metatron
- Satan
Chi You (Level 94)
Stats:
- HP: 256
- SP: 168
- Melee Damage: 80
- Gun Damage: 48
Unique Skill:
- Angelic Instincts: The user recovers 30% HP when the target is defeated.
Fusion Recipe:
- White Rider
- Hecatoncheires
- Thor
- Cu Chulainn
- Yoshitsune
Satanael (Level 96)
Stats:
- HP: 264
- SP: 168
- Melee Damage: 100
- Gun Damage: 44
Unique Skill:
- Auto-Riser: Automatic Heat Riser at the Start of battle
Fusion Recipe:
- Anzu
- Ishtar
- Michael
- Satan
- Lucifer
Special fusions will help you make some of the most powerful Personas in the game.