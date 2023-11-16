Persona 5 Tactica beginner tips and tricks to 3-star every mission

When you 3-star a mission in Persona 5 Tactica (P5T), you get additional rewards after completing it; however, completing all the challenges in a stage is easier said than done, especially for beginners. These will usually include completing the mission within a particular number of turns, along with not having a single party member get knocked out during a stage.

Hence, getting a 3-star in a mission is usually a lot harder than it seems, especially if your strategy is not on point.

Tactical games are usually rather demanding and take a little bit of getting used to in order to master them, and P5T is no stranger to this fact.

Hence, today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will go over some tips and tricks that you can employ to make getting a 3-star significantly easier in each of your missions.

How to easily get 3 stars in every mission in Persona 5 Tactica

1) Make the most of Covers and the Charged mechanics

Make the most of Covers and the Charged mechanics (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Covers will help you avoid damage, so every time you are ending a turn, make sure your unit is behind a cover. If they are open and exposed during the enemy's turn, then they will be vulnerable to a knockdown and allow the enemy to deal additional damage if they are in range.

This will lead to you losing the chance of getting a 3-star.

Along with the covers, it’s best to pair the Charged mechanic in Persona 5 Tactica. Your units go into a charged state when you end the turn without attacking or using an ability with them. Each ally will have a specific ability that will be enhanced when charged, so keep in mind that you do not have to invest in an action every turn.

Try looking for charged opportunities on your turn, and always end the turn from behind a cover.

2) Master the Triple-Threat

Always look to expand your Triple-Threat area (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

A Triple-threat occurs when one of your units gets a One More chance by exploiting an enemy weakness, and then the resulting triangle between all of your units will fire up, and every enemy within that area will take massive damage.

This is one of the best mechanics to instantly finish a big group of enemies in Persona 5 Tactica, so always look to widen the Triple Threat area as much as possible with the use of One More.

You will be able to proc. a One More on your characters by exploiting their attack or doing a follow-up from a raised platform. A One More will allow your units to travel further, expanding the Triple Threat area and helping you get more enemies in one go.

3) Invest in support skills

Unlock the Soul Repose skill as soon as possible (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

When you start getting enough GP or Growth Points to invest in better skills, try to focus a bit more on Support spells like Dia, Tarukaja, and Media instead of just looking to maximize your damage.

Support skills are incredibly useful when you are in a bind, and it's best that you have at least one support skill active on every party member.

Additionally, look to unlock the skill called Soul Repose, which lets you recover SP when you end a turn in a cover, along with Futaba’s skill that lets her provide SP to all party members during the start of some rounds.

You will be surprised to know how quickly you can run out of SP in Persona 5 Tactica, and relying on spells will leave you vulnerable during the later turns in a mission.

4) Unlock and equip the right Personas

Make sure to fuse and equip the right Personas (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Compared to the base Persona 5 game, Tactica has a very different Persona and Fusion system. Joker can no longer swap out different Personas at will, but rather, each of your Units apart from Futaba and Erina will be able to quip an additional Persona along with the base one.

This will allow them to have skills and abilities they otherwise wouldn’t gain access to. This, in turn, will let you mix and match the unit to a Persona and come up with team compositions that complement each other.

Hence, when you visit Lavenza in Velvet Room, make sure to unlock and equip the right Personas to units that fit your playstyle the best.

5) Analyze enemies and use the environment to your advantage

Use your environment to your advantage (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

There will be a lot of elements in the environment that you will be able to use to your advantage in Persona 5 Tactica. Stuff like exploding barrels and barricades can be used to your advantage, and you can make many fights significantly easier.

Barrels will let you flush enemies out from the cover while at the same time dealing damage to them. They will also block off areas and can be used strategically by trapping enemies.

Additionally, look to exploit higher platforms and perform follow-up attacks with units below by attacking the enemy out of the raised platform. As mentioned, this will let you continue One More and widen the Triple-threat area.

While using the environment to your advantage, do not forget to analyze your enemies. Analyzing an enemy will let you know their strengths and weaknesses, along with the total number of spaces that they can take every turn.