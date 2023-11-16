Persona 5 Tactica beginners guide: How to master Undo, Triple-Threat, Follow-up Attack, and more

Persona 5 Tactica can be a rather challenging experience for those who are new to this genre of video games. Beginners will especially have a rough time making the most of certain mechanics, like Undo Triple-Threat, Charge, and Follow-up Attack, as they look to have an easier time making their way through the narrative.

While the game will explain the mechanics to you as soon as they are introduced, mastering them is a completely different ball game in the heat of battle.

Today’s Persona 5 Tactitca beginners guide will, therefore, go over how you can make the most of and master some of the core gameplay mechanics in the title.

How to use Undo in Persona 5 Tactica

Undo will let you get more 3 stars easily (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Undo is one of the best ways to get three stars on your missions and help you avoid mistakes by letting you go back to the beginning of the previous turn. By relying on it, you can try out new strategies every round and have a firmer grasp of some of the other core mechanics in the game.

You can use Undo by pressing the main menu button when in the middle of an encounter. Hence, new players are advised to experiment with team positioning and make the most of the Undo feature in the game.

How to make the most of Analyze in Persona 5 Tactica

Analyze will let you set up a strategy with every mission (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Analyzing is something that you should be doing at the start of as well as the middle of every single mission. By popping up the Analysis feature, you can select any enemy or ally unit and view some of its basic stats, like the attacks it can do, the spaces it can move every turn, its attack range, as well as its weaknesses and strengths.

Analyze will let you study the battlefield and come up with a tactic or party structure that will let you have the easiest time completing the mission.

Getting a fool-proof strategy up beforehand will let you easily obtain three stars in every mission in the game.

How to master Triple-Threat in Persona 5 Tactica

Triple-Threat will let you get more enemies in one go (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Triple-Threat is the Tactica version of Persona 5’s All-Out Attack, and it’s the most powerful tool in the Phantom Thieves’ arsenal. This mechanic will let you wipe out an entire group of enemies in an instant and is something that you should be looking to maximize the most in every mission.

Triple-Threat can be utilized by a unit that has a One More and when your party has surrounded some enemies from all sides. A triangle will be formed, and all enemies within it will receive massive damage.

The amount of damage done will, however, be based on the amount of melee and ranged damage that the unit has.

Always look to expand Triple-Threat area and get more enemies (Image via Triple-Threat)

So, if you are pulling this off with the unit that hits the hardest in your team, you will breeze through the encounter.

The best ways to make the most of Triple-Threat will be to spread your party out and then keep exploiting enemy weaknesses to get One More and expand on how many more squares they will be able to cover.

Instead of taking on one enemy at a time, always think about how you can make a bugger triangle and take out more enemies in a single turn.

How to use Charge in Persona 5 Tactica

Charge will let your units gain buffs to certain abilities (image via Persona 5 Tactica)

The charge mechanic is when you focus the attack of a unit in your party by ending the turn without having them invest in an attack or an ability. When charged, the unit will have an enhanced ability for the next turn. However, the ability that gets charged will depend on every unit.

Charge is what will dictate your party formation most of the time. Erina, for example, fits quite well in most party set-ups as her charge lets her knock down an enemy and get a One More if she uses her ranged attack on a unit that is behind cover and has Resist.

Charge will also let you create new strategies on the fly and turn the table around in an encounter if you are struggling.

How to make the most of follow-up attacks in Persona 5 Tactica

Follow-up Attacks will let you get more One More and help expand the Triple-Threat area (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Follow-up attacks occur if a downed enemy falls from a higher level after an ally unit attack; then, the unit on the lower level can shoot them for additional damage. This is called a follow-up attack and offers a One More to the unit that launched the initial attack.

Follow-up attacks are another great way of maximizing the Triple-Threat mechanic, and you can help your units get more enemies per turn. So look for opportunities like this where you can drop an enemy from a higher level for additional damage and a Triple-Threat opportunity.