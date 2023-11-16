Persona 5 Tactica: Best ways to make money fast

Money is one of the key resources you will need to help your units become more powerful in Persona 5 Tactica. So it’s not all that surprising why you might be looking for the best ways to make more money fast in the game.

In P5T, you will need money to buy new gear for your units, as well as to purchase registered Personas from your compendium. While Fusion and the Velvet Room do not exactly work like what it does in the base Persona 5 game, you will still need a good chunk of money to re-summon your fused out Personas in Tactica.

Hence, today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will therefore go over the best ways to make money in the game.

How to make more money fast in Persona 5 Tactica

Here are some of the best ways that you will be able to use to make money in Persona 5 Tactica:

1) Complete main missions and 3-star them

3-star main missions to get more money (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

One of the most straightforward ways to make more money in Persona 5 Tactica will be to complete the main missions and 3-star them for more rewards. However, getting a 3-star is easier said than done because there are certain conditions that you must meet in order to achieve it.

Most of these achievements will be to finish the missions by taking out all enemies within a particular number of turns. Additionally, you will need to prevent any party member from getting KO’d, or you will miss out on a 3-star.

2) Dismantle purchased weapons at the Velvet Room

Disassemble weapons to get more money (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Fusing and equipping personas is not the only thing that Lavenza will be helping you out with. She will also help you make some money back from the weapons that you have purchased for your units. So, if you are not using a particular gun, you can make your way into the Velvet Room and dismantle it for some money.

However, you will not get back the exact same amount you invested. You will, instead, get only a portion of the money back. However, this is still one of the best ways to get money in Persona 5 Tactica.

Later on, when you reach Kingdom 2, you will be able to fuse two Personas into a weapon. You will be able to dismantle them for a lot of money as well.

3) Complete side quests

Side Quests provide money along with GP (Image via Persona5 Tactica)

Now and then, you will see some Side Quests getting active in the Hideout menu. While these are good sources of Growth Points (GP) for particular units in the game, this will also net you a fair bit of money.

Side quests are a bit more challenging to complete than the main missions because there are particular conditions that you will have to meet in order to complete them. Two units will usually be locked in, and you will not be able to swap them up. Additionally, there will be certain conditions to meet, like taking out all the enemies in 3 turns or reaching the blue highlighted part of the arena in one turn.