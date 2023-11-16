Persona 5 Tactica completion time: How long does it take to beat the Megaten spin-off?

Persona titles usually take close to 80 to 100 hours to complete, hence, it’s not all that surprising why many are wondering how long it will take to beat the spin-off Persona 5 Tactica. The game has just been released on all major platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, garnering a positive response from players and reviewers alike.

Hence, players looking to try out the game are quite curious about just how big it actually is and how long it will take them to complete it.

Much like Persona 5 Strikers, Persona spin-off titles aren’t as big as the base game, and this is true for Tactica.

So, those looking for an extensive narrative that spans over 60+ hours will be disappointed to know that Persona 5 Tactica is not that massive.

How long does it take to beat Persona 5 Tactica?

On average, Persona 5 Tactica will take you somewhere around 20 to 25 hours to complete. If you are playing the game on the highest difficulty, it may take you a bit longer, as you will be re-starting missions just to 3-star them.

While completing the missions themselves is not as difficult, and trial and error will get you to the finish line, getting 3 stars on the quests is easier said than done.

You will need to cater to certain win conditions to get a 3-star, like completing the objective within a certain number of turns and not allowing any of your units to get knocked down. On higher difficulties, it is significantly more challenging to get a 3-star just because of how much smarter the enemy AI is.

Additionally, along with the main missions, once you enter Kingdoms 1, 2, and 3, you will encounter a lot of side quests as well. Some of these are harder than the main questline as the conditions to finish them are strict.

From completing the objective in one turn to only using male units in your party, Kingdom Quests and Lavenza’s Trials are some of the hardest challenges in Persona 5 Tactica.

You can start a New Game Plus with Cleared Save (Image via Atlus)

Fortunately, if you are done with the game early and have reached the end credits, it will allow you to enjoy an NG+ plus mode where all of your stats, gear, and compendium will transfer over.

You will get a Cleared Save Data, which will allow you to restart the game from scratch with your late-game stats. You can choose to increase the difficulty here and, at the same time, try to unlock every single Persona in the game.

Going for a completionist run in Persona 5 Tactica will take you about 30-35 hours to Platinum the game.