Persona 5 Tactica: How to easily beat and rescue Ann and Futaba (3-star mission guide)

One of the initial boss missions in Persona 5 Tactica requires you to rescue Ann and Futaba from the clutches of Marie’s control. The encounter is not that difficult to complete. However, players must struggle to 3-star it and gain more rewards. In the mission, you will clash against Ann along with some musketeer enemies.

While the minions don’t hit all that hard, Ann’s Agi spells do pose a problem. This is further exacerbated by Futaba continually healing the enemies on certain turns.

Today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will explore how you can easily complete the encounter and rescue Ann and Futaba while getting a 3-star rating.

Rescuing Ann and Futaba in Persona 5 Tactica

You will get the chance to rescue Ann and Futaba in the last encounter of the “Go to the Prison” mission line. After a series of battles that will teach you how to use Triple-Threat and Charge your units by ending the round without any action, you will finally face the duo. The goal will be to eliminate Ann.

3-star conditions for Ann and Futaba rescue mission (Image via Sega)

Mission 3-star conditions

Clear the Stage

Clear within 7 turns

No one in the Party gets KO’d

1) Use the Explosive Barrels to your advantage

Explosive Barrels (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

This encounter will introduce explosive barrels, which are placed strategically across the arena. You can use them to blow enemies out of cover and render them vulnerable to a knockdown.

Getting a knockdown will allow you to get a One More, which will then let you execute a Triple-threat. This ploy will let you take out multiple minions in a single go.

2) Use the One More mechanic to increase the Triple-threat area

Exploit enemy vulnerability to increase triple-threat area (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Your units will get a One More upon exploiting an enemy weakness. So, after using the explosive barrels to drag the musketeers out of the cover, you can use the Phantom Thieves’ ranged attack to keep extending the One More and covering more ground.

This will allow you to increase the range of the Triple-Threat and get more enemies in the area to deal massive damage.

3) Use Undo when a Unit goes down

Use Undo when required (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

While the musketeers won't pose much of a problem, Ann herself can two-shot any of your units, especially Morgana. So, if you have made a mistake in one of the rounds, don’t hesitate to use the Undo button. This will take you to the beginning of the previous round and allow you to 3-star the mission and not let a unit get KO’d.

4) Focus damage on Ann

Focus fire on Ann (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Some missions in Persona 5 Tactica do not require you to beat all the enemies. In the Ann and Futaba encounter, all you need to do is to knock out Ann once. Therefore, focus fire on her to quickly complete this mission.

If you dally, Futaba will heal her back up again, so try to take Ann out in a single turn. She will quickly revive herself upon going down. However, the mission ends there, as the game will then go into a cutscene where Erina will plant the flag that undoes Marie's mind-control on Ann and Futaba.