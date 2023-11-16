Persona 5 Tactica: How to easily beat and rescue Makoto and Yusuke

The Makoto and Yusuke encounter in Persona 5 Tactica can either be significantly easy or difficult based on how you are going about the fight. Both the Phantom Thieves hit like a truck when they are under Marie’s control. To make matters more complicated, the arena this fight takes place in is filled with Explosive Barrels that your foes will be able to use against you.

Makoto and Yusuke are the final two units that you will need to rescue from Marie’s clutches in P5T, and this game sort of makes you work for it to get your Phantom Thieves back.

If you are struggling with this encounter, this Persona 5 Tactica guide will go over some things you can do to make it significantly easier to rescue Makoto and Yusuke.

Rescuing Makoto and Yusuke in Persona 5 Tactica

The Makoto and Yusuke encounter is the final quest in the “Go to the Townsquare” mission line. Along with these two Phantom Thieves, you will be facing some musketeers as well as two melee brawler enemies.

The fight can get rather difficult to accomplish if both Makoto and Yusuke get involved, so your strategy will be to tackle just one and then reach Marie’s flag to destroy it.

3-Star conditions (Image via Atlus/P Studio)

Mission 3-star conditions

Clear the Stage

Clear within eight turns

No one in the Party gets KO’d

1) Take the Path to the right

take the path to the right leading to Yusuke (Image via Atlus/P Studio)

When the encounter begins, you will notice that there are two paths you can go down to reach your flag. One will be on the left, which will take you up a ladder to a raised platform where Makoto and some other enemies can be found. On the other hand, the road on the right will take you directly to Yusuke.

While you might want to take the path to the left if you have a strategy in place, that's not recommended, especially if you want to have a much easier time winning this fight.

2) Keep knocking Yusuke out

Make the most of Triple-threat and keep taking Yusuke out (Image via Atlus/P Studio)

With the help of the Explosive Barrels, start getting One More on the enemy musketeers. This will let you expand the amount of squares that the Phantom Thieves will be able to travel while at the same time increasing the area of Triple-Threat.

Use this to knock down Yusuke. However, as he is a mind-controlled Phantom Thieve, he will only stay down for a round or two. So, either make sure that you have destroyed Marie's flag by the time he is up, or you have other measures in place that will let you knock him out again.

3) Ignore Makoto

Makoto is sealed off by explosive barrels in Persona 5 Tactica (Image via Atlus/P Studio)

As you are already taking the path on the right, you can just go ahead and ignore Makoto in this Persona 5 Tactica encounter. This is because she is completely sealed off in the raised platforms, with some Explosive Barrels blocking her way to the ladder that would have let her use it to face you.

So for the entirety of this encounter, you shouldn't worry about Makoto other enemies with her.

4) Focus on the flag

Destroy the flag in Persona 5 Tactica (Image via Atlus/P Studio)

Once you have Yusuke in check, you will then need to focus your damage on Marie’s flag. It will have a good bit of health, so keep attacking it with your hardest-hitting spells and abilities for a couple of rounds.

Once it is destroyed, you will have successfully completed the mission in Persona 5 Tactica and rescued both Makoto and Yusuke. This will be followed by a cutscene.