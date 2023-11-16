Persona 5 Tactica: How to easily beat and rescue Ryuji and Haru (3-star mission guide)

As you make your way through the early stages of the Persona 5 Tactica narrative, you will eventually encounter as well as rescue Ryuji and Haru. They have been affected by Marie’s mind control, and to bring them back to their senses, you must destroy her flag. While the encounter itself is not too difficult, getting the 3-star on this mission is easier said than done.

This is because both Haru and Ryuji do an incredible amount of damage and can instantly KO any of your units. While the musketeer minions can be easily dealt with, the Phantom Thieves present a different challenge altogether. Today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will, therefore, go over some tactics to quickly deal with Ryuji and Haru and get a 3-star on this mission.

Rescuing Ryuji and Haru in Persona 5 Tactica

Ryuji and Haru will be the final encounter in the “Go over the Operation” quest line. After a series of encounters, one of which requires protecting Toshiro till he reaches the goal, you will eventually encounter them and get the chance to break Marie’s mind-control.

3 Star mission completion conditions (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Mission 3-Star conditions

Clear the Stage

Clear with-in 8-rounds

No party member gets KO’d

1) Make the most of the explosive barrels

Once the encounter begins, you will notice there are a lot of explosive barrels placed strategically all over the arena. So try using them to flush the musketeers out of cover and then execute attacks to get a knockdown.

Make the most of the explosive barrels (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

This will let your unit get a One More and keep extending the number of squares they can move. This will also let you trigger a Triple-Threat, and inflict massive damage on multiple enemies in a single go.

2) Try increasing the Triple-Threat area

By accumulating One Mores, you can increase the area of the Triple-Threat in Persona 5 Tactica. So focus on getting more knockdowns and keep moving your units around to widen the area of the mechanic. This will allow you to trigger it on more enemies.

3) Make good use of the raised platforms

You will find raised areas all over the arena and around the flag. These platforms will make you resistant to ranged attacks and allow better maneuvering around the battlefield.

So utilize these platforms to prevent your units from getting KO’d and losing out on a 3-star.

Make the most of the raised platforms (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

4) Focus attacks on the flag

The objective of the mission is to destroy Marie’s flag. Hence, you can completely ignore Ryuji and Haru and go directly for it. The flag does not have too much HP, so try having Joker and Ann in your party and use their persona skills, Eiga and Agi, to destroy it.

Once it's destroyed, a cutscene will trigger, and Erina will plant her flag, nullifying Marie’s control over Haru and Ryuji.