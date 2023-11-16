Persona 5 Tactica: How to easily defeat Marie

Marie is the final boss of Kingdom 1 in Persona 5 Tactica, and depending on your tactics, this could be a cakewalk or an uphill struggle. All in all, defeating Marie will provide a good chunk of XP and help you progress to Kingdom 2 while simultaneously liberating Erina’s rebels from the former's tyranny.

Marie has a lot of HP and no weaknesses, so you cannot pull off One More and go for a Triple-threat. The fight takes place across three stages, and Marie gains new moves in Phase 2 and Phase 3.

Fortunately, there are a few things you can try to make the fight significantly easier. Today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will go over some tips and tricks you can use to take down Marie.

How to beat Marie in Persona 5 Tactica

Here is how you can easily defeat Marie in Persona 5 Tactica:

Phase 1

Marie boss fight Phase 1 (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

During Phase 1, Marie will throughout some bouquet of flowers, which will explode after a turn, causing a good chunk of area of effect damage. While you can choose to evade its attack radius and start dealing direct damage to Marie, it’s not recommended.

This is because you can hit the bouquets back at Marie to damage her. This can be done with melee attacks or if someone in your party uses Garu or Garula (Morgana is a good choice). With the latter, you can knock back the bouquets further.

So, if Marie is standing out of the blast radius, then Garu will let the bouquet cover the additional distance.

Watch out for Marie's Collar of Matrimony (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

While maneuvering around the bouquets, don’t forget to look out for Marie’s Collar of Matrimony attack. The move cannot be avoided, and she will target one of your units and drag them closer to deal a good chunk of damage.

To prevent a party member from going down, you might want to have a healer on the team who knows Dia, Media, or even Diamitra (Morgana, again, will be the best choice).

Once you inflict enough damage on Marie, she will go into Phase 2.

Phase 2

Marie Phase 2 fight (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

In Phase 2, Marie will bring out her tank and ride it across the arena in a pattern. She will often hit the walls and make chunks of the ceiling fall down.

The strategy for Phase 2 will be similar to Phase 1, and you must continue to capitalize on her bouquets.

While riding and steamrolling her tank all over the arena, Marie will often throw her bouquets all around. So, a good way to inflict damage will be to hit them into the path her tank will travel in.

Marie's tank will move in the highlighted pattern (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

The area she will cover is highlighted in a yellow pattern, and all you need to do is melee attack the bouquets right into her path. When Marie’s tank hits these bouquets, they will explode, dealing a fair bit of damage to her.

While hitting these bouquets onto her path, make sure to use your abilities as well.

Phase 3

Get all your units in the box to bait Marie (image via Persona 5 Tactica)

In Phase 3, Marie will heal back all of her missing HP and remain invulnerable to all attacks. Fortunately, the objective is to bring her inside the blue objective marker so Toshiro can drop a giant bell from the ceiling.

So, the goal is to bait Marie into the blue area. You can do this by having all three units in the highlighted section. This will cause Marie to attack them in a pattern where the tank will go through the blue area.

Melee attack the bouquets to trap her in the objective area (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

However, you must confine her in the blue area. To do this, you will see that she has conveniently laid out a couple of bouquets around the blue box.

All you have to do is melee attack them into her path outside the objective area. So when her turn comes, she will hit the bouquet and stop right in the objective box.

Toshiro will drop the giant bell on top of Marie to end the fight (Image via Sega)

Once she reaches the preferred spot, Toshiro will drop the bell on her, and you will have successfully completed the Marie boss encounter in Persona 5 Tactica.