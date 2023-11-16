Persona 5 Tactica introduces a new Persona user and his Persona, Ernesto

Persona 5 Tactica introduces Toshiro as the new Persona user along with their Persona, who is called Ernesto. The reveal happens much later in the narrative when players reach the end of Kingdom 3, and Phantom Thieves face off against Shadow Toshiro, who is the ruler of the Kingdom and proceeds to use his power to try and kill Erina.

This is among the most iconic moments in the game, where Joker, after being restrained by the Shadow’s bandages, throws his knife toward Toshiro, asking him to act.

Toshiro recalls his moments with Eri Natsuhara, and after she evokes his rebellious heart, Toshiro realizes what he must do. He attacks his shadow and saves Erina from falling to her death.

By the end of the cutscene, Toshiro is able to manifest his Persona in order to fight his Shadow, and the new persona is called Ernesto.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Persona 5 Tactica.

Who is Ernesto in Persona 5 Tactica?

Lavenza explains how Salmael constructed the world and the Kingdoms (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Ernesto is Erina herself as Toshiro’s Persona. Ever since the beginning of the Persona 5 Tactica narrative, there have been a lot of questions about Erina and who she actually is. It is much later on in the game that players start to realize that Erina is actually the personification of Toshiro’s own rebellious spirit.

She embodies everything that Eri Natsuhara stands for and was created as a sort of counter to what the entity Salmael is trying to do with Toshiro.

Persona 5 Tactica takes place inside Toshiro’s heart, or rather, a metaverse space created by his own cognition. The world was created by Salmael itself in order to corner Toshiro and deter him from indicting his father and bringing about social reform on a mass scale.

Erina was the seed of rebellion planted in Toshiro’s cognition by Eri Natsuhara, which finally manifested after Toshiro saw the Phantom Thieves hijack the Livestream and challenge Shido.

This takes place after the events of Persona 5 and before Strikers, which is why players will encounter Lavenza in the Velvet Room.

Lavenza on Erina becoming Ernesto (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Erina was able to transform into Ernesto as Toshiro was able to realize his rebellious spirit and finally decided to take a stand against everything that he deemed to be wrong and unjust.

Once Erina becomes Ernesto, Toshiro becomes a permanent unit that you use on the field. Apart from him, you will get to choose three other units, effectively making it so that you have 4 party members at all times.

You can have Erina in the party as well, even if Toshiro is there, and she will temporarily turn into Ernesto when Toshiro is investing in an action and then go back to being Erina once his turn is up.