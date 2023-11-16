Persona 5 Tactica: Is there a New Game Plus (NG+)?

With the amount of success and hype that Persona 5 Tactica has seen, many in the community are curious about some of the replayability features in the game, along with New Game Plus (NG+). Being a spin-off, the title is not excessively long and players will take somewhere around 20 to 25 hours to finish it. Hence, it’s not all that surprising why many Megaten veterans are wondering if they will be able to start the game again with their accumulated stats.

Persona games have historically provided players with an NG+ mode where they were able to carry over their compendium, social stats, as well as gear to the New Game.

This allowed them to re-experience the narrative and the gameplay with their late-game upgrades, and have a much easier time progressing through.

Does Persona 5 Tactica have a New Game Plus (NG+)?

Start New Game Plus with Cleared Save Data (Image via Atlus)

Yes, Persona 5 Tactica does have a New Game Plus (NG+) mode, however, it’s called Cleared Save in the game. Once you have completed the narrative and rolled through the credits, the title will give you an option to have Cleared Save Data.

Once you load the Cleared Data, you will start from the beginning of the game with all of your stats and gear carrying over.

How to start New Game Plus (NG+) in Persona 5 Tactica

To be able to start NG+ in the game, you will need to first complete the narrative. The campaign is around 20-25 hours long, and it won’t take you long before you reach your final encounter with Salmael.

After beating the boss, there will be a few cut scenes, after which the credits will start rolling. Once that is done, the game will prompt that you have unlocked Cleared Data that you can save. Loading it will start the game from the beginning with your accumulated stats.

However, if you override a previous save with the Cleared Save, you will not be able to resume the game from where you left off.

If you overwrite the previous save you will not be able to start from where you left off (Image via Atlus)

What carries over to New Game Plus (NG+) in Persona 5 Tactica?

When you load Cleared Save and start NG+, you will be able to carry over your entire Persona Compendium along with the ranged weapons that you have unlocked for each of your units.

Additionally, the Phantom Thieves level as well as each of your unit's unlocked skills will also transfer over. So you will have access to some of their more powerful spells from the get-go.