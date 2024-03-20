Persona vs Shin Megami Tensei: Differences, similarities, and more explored

The Persona vs Shin Megami Tensei debate is a never-ending one. Persona is the spin-off franchise of the Megami Tensei series, previously known as Shin Megami Tensei: Persona. It features a high-school setting where you must fight Demons, Personas, and Shadows in a turn-based system similar to the Shin Megami Tensei franchise. Considering the two series are related, you might wonder about their similarities and differences — both RPGs have different settings, perspectives, and other aspects.

Persona has a more new-age outlook than Megami Tensei. It was a part of the original Megami Tensei series, but it gained popularity in the JRPG genre and got a separate franchise of its own. To that end, this article discusses the evergreen Persona vs Shin Megami Tensei debate.

Persona vs Shin Megami Tensei: Similarities

Combat in Persona (Image via Atlus)

The core battle system of both franchises is similar. They feature a turn-based system where the playable characters fight against Demons to save humanity. It means that you and the enemy will take turns to attack each other, leaving you time to strategize and plan the attacks. Special moves like Agi, Bufu, and Zio are available in both franchises.

Both franchises' games use a third-person perspective camera angle. You will also find that both feature the same Personas (demons), including Pixie, Jack Frost, Ame no Uzume, and others. However, they are called demons in Shon Megami Tensei and personas in Persona. Additionally, restoring items like Life Stones and Soma and several status effects are identical.

Persona vs Shin Megami Tensei: Differences

Shin Megami Tensei gameplay (Image via Atlus)

A Persona vs Shin Megami Tensei debate isn't complete without comparing the differences. The gameplay format is the core difference between the two.

In Shin Megami Tensei, you summon demons to fight for you against enemies, like in Pokemon or Digimon. Meanwhile, in Persona, the demons grant special abilities to the playable characters. It means that demon souls become a part of your character during fights, like in the anime series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Persona focuses on providing character-based interactions, forming connections, and using friendship bonds to get certain perks. Shin Megami Tensei, on the other hand, is objective-based, and you must explore the fictional post-apocalyptic world alone to progress.

In Persona, you play in a real-world environment. The battles take place in a high school. Additionally, it features high-school students as the main characters, while Shin Megami Tensei offers diverse characters ranging from teens to young adults (similar to Pokemon).

Persona vs Shin Megami Tensei: Which one should you play?

Shin Megami Tensei is the preferable option for players who avoid interactive titles. To progress in Persona, it is necessary to interact and form connections, which is not the case in the former. You can roam in the locations alone to fight against enemies and progress. Shin Megami Tensei is comparatively less accessible since it's much more difficult. Persona is more easygoing and recommended for new players.

Persona features colorful new-age aesthetics, and Shin Megami Tensei focuses on providing a more apocalyptic outlook to the gaming experience. Therefore, it depends on preferences. It is advisable to take note of both similarities and differences before making a selection. However, we suggest you try both as they offer different perspectives in this genre that you might enjoy.

