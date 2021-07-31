"Perverted 30-40 year old men can't keep their hands to themselves": Ex-World of Warcraft streamer has a meltdown on livestream

The amount of hate World of Warcraft is getting right now due to the controversies surrounding Activision Blizzards is massive. The game designers at the AAA+ studio have been accused of cultivating a "frat house" work culture, and many players and streamers believe that this has also permeated into the WoW community.

According to former World of Warcraft players and veteran streamers, the game is messed up beyond repair and remains a cash-cow for Activision Blizzard. However, there is still a massive community that continues to defend the game, as well as the problematic developers behind it.

Pyromancer, a former World of Warcraft streamer, recently went on a short but heated rant about how people still continue to defend Activision Blizzard and their problematic game even after everything that has come to light. The ex-World of Warcraft streamer described how he regrets putting his heart and soul in the game, and he's glad he abandoned it a long time ago.

Ex-World of Warcraft streamer bashes Activision Blizzards and those who still defend the game

Pyromancer had a lot of harsh words for the World of Warcraft community. He feels that it is full of "idiots," and he couldn't stand anyone involved in the community.

The ex-World of Warcraft streamer started his meltdown by accusing the content creators who actively criticize other games and keep on defending WoW simply because they are too deep into playing and streaming the game that their livelihood depends on it and it would be hard for them to earn the kind of money they are currently earning if they abandon WoW.

However, his meltdown ultimately ended by regretting the fact that he, too, was once a similar streamer who put his everything into a game like World of Warcraft.

"I'm f***ing sick of the sh*t game. I'm sick of putting so much of my time, energy, and love into that f***ing universe to have it all crumble around me because perverted mid 30-40 year old men can't keep their hands to themselves. And it's why the game sucks!"

Clearly, this is only the beginning of the downfall of Activision Blizzard, as more and more streamers and content creators come forward to tell their own accounts of how the gaming industry has developed such a toxic culture.

it boggles my mind that was ever allowed but it also makes me really grateful that you stuck around and were so successful. thank you for making gaming a better space for so many other women ❤️ — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 28, 2021

