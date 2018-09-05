PES 2019 Ratings: Top 10 Midfielders in the Game

Every year, Konami releases a new iteration of their popular football simulation video game, Pro Evolution Soccer, and this year is no different as PES 2019 released on 30 August 2018 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC (via Steam).

This year's rendition brings a host of changes to the overall design and game mechanics, bringing it closer to a more realistic representation of the world's most famous sport.

Be it a virtual game or a real match, winning in football requires a strong midfield because it holds the key for controlling the pitch. Often, the midfielders play a crucial role in launching decisive through balls cutting the oppositions' defence and creating clear goalscoring chances. At times, one could strategically use the midfield to hold possession and ward off counter attacks as well.

In this article, let us take a close look at 10 highest-rated midfielders in PES 2019 that you should include in your team to have a winning edge over your opponent.

Note: All stats are taken from PESMASTER.

#10 Arturo Vidal (FC Barcelona) - 87

Vidal received a downgrade in his rating

Arturo Vidal boasts a rating of 87 overall in PES 2019, one point less than last year. The 31-year-old Chilean central midfielder is a wonderful box-to-box player that could make the difference for your team.

Vidal is a 'workhorse' in PES 2019 and has a rating of 90 for his stamina. Furthermore, he demonstrates 80+ ratings for both passing and ball-winning attributes, allowing the player to deploy him in either an attacking or defensive position.

MAIN ATTRIBUTES:

Passing - 85

Dribbling - 78

Physical - 80

Defending - 85

#9 Thiago Alcantara (Free Agent) - 87

Thiago Alcantara retains his overall rating this year.

The 27-year-old Spanish central midfielder is a wonderful addition to any team on PES 2019. Thiago's passing skills are exceptional in the game, and one could use him to pick players with driven long and short passes with relative ease.

The Spaniard also possesses incredible ball control and dribbling abilities, making him an ideal player for holding the ball in key areas. 'One-touch passing' and 'pinpoint crossing' skills are an added bonus.

MAIN ATTRIBUTES:

Passing - 90

Dribbling - 92

Physical - 60

Defending - 76

