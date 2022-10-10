PGA Tour 2K23 pre-order bonus explained - Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, and more

Basketball legend Michael Jordan and icon Stephen Curry will be present in PGA Tour 2K23, which makes matters quite interesting. There will be no shortage of professional golfers in this year's release as well, and fans are quite excited.

Amidst news of the golfers being present, 2K has already announced the basketball stars who will be making special appearances.

Jordan was first announced when the game became available for pre-order. Since then, 2K has routinely disclosed who's set to appear in the game upon launch. While players will love to play as the likes of Tiger Woods, the guest appearances certainly add to the overall spice.

That said, players must meet certain conditions to unlock these stars in PGA Tour 2K23. Michael Jordan, in particular, won't be available to everyone, which adds novelty value to his character. Here is all the information known so far about the special duo, with one of them tied to the game's pre-order bonus.

Players can still receive the pre-order bonuses alloted for PGA Tour 2K23

The upcoming game will be released in three editions - Standard, Deluxe, and Tiger Woods. Set to premiere on October 14, players have until then to secure themselves a nice set of bonuses.

If a player pre-orders any of the three editions of PGA Tour 2K23 on or before October 13, the bonus will be guaranteed. All three editions come with a Michael Jordan pack, unlocking the basketball legend as a playable character. He will be available in the title at launch, and players can equip him in all the modes.

While the Standard edition might not have many other bonuses, it's not the same for the Deluxe and Tiger Woods variants. The Deluxe version comes with a Deluxe bonus pack with 1,300 VC. Additionally, players will also be able to obtain a Golden Club pack that will add bling to their collection.

Steve Noah @Steve_OS PGA Tour 2K23 covers revealed featuring Tiger Woods, along with some features. PGA Tour 2K23 covers revealed featuring Tiger Woods, along with some features. https://t.co/kyHRJfxXVU

To mark the return of Tiger Woods, 2K will be releasing a special version with all the bonuses of the Standard and Deluxe editions. On top of all the goodies, players will be able to get bonus cosmetics that will be modeled on Tiger Woods' signature appearance.

The nice thing about Michael Jordan is that he will be available on pre-orders for any of the three editions. Anyone interested in using him in PGA Tour 2K23 doesn't need to spend more than the Standard version's price.

Basketball superstar Steph Curry will also be available as a playable character in the game. This has already been officially announced by 2K and adds to the already-expansive roster. Unlike Michael Jordan, all players can play as Steph Curry and won't require any special purchases.

There's a strong chance that more superstars from other spheres of life will enter the game. 2K has already informed that PGA Tour 2K23 will be getting post-launch content ranging from fresh events to courses. It remains to be seen when new golfers will be added.

The game will go live on October 14 and will be available on all major platforms, including the older-generation consoles. However, the new-gen features will only be available on PC and the current-gen consoles.

Poll : 0 votes