PGC 2019 groups & tournament format: Everything you need to know

The PUBG Global Championship (PGC) is the final event of the inaugural season of the PUBG competitive circuit and is being organized by the PUBG corporation. The PGC 2019 will be starting on 8th November and will see 32 teams across nine regions battle it out to get crowned the world's best team and lay claim to a minimum of $1 million in winnings. The winning team will also have a championship celebratory item created, with 25% of the sales going to the winner and all the other teams in the respective league.

Format

The 32 teams are divided into two groups with 16 teams each. The teams will play six games per group with the top eight from each group advancing to the semi-finals while the remaining 16 (bottom eight from both groups) will play in the elimination stage. The bottom eight of the elimination stage will get knocked out from the tournament.

The 24 teams in the semi-finals will be divided into three groups consisting of eight teams each, with each group playing against the other in a round-robin system for six matches. The top 16 teams will advance to the finals based on the total points earned on all 12 matches played, with the bottom eight getting eliminated from the tournament.

The grand final will see the 16 teams battle it out in 12 matches over two days to decide who will take home the inaugural PUBG Global Championship tilte.

Dates and Location

Group stage - 8th to 9th November in OGN Super Arena, Los Angeles

Elimination stage - 10th November in OGN Super Arena, Los Angeles

Semi-finals - 15th to 17th November in the OGN Super Arena, Los Angeles

Grand Final - 23rd and 24th November in the Oakland Arena, Oakland.

The games will start at 5:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) with all the matches to be broadcast live on the official PUBG Twitch channel.

The 16 teams in group 1

The 16 teams of group 2