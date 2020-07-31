PUBG Mobile offers a variety of skins and other cosmetics. Though these do not enhance gameplay, they are still desired, as they provide players with options to customise their characters.

PUBG Mobile has recently revealed the trailer for the next outfit that will be coming to the game, and it will be the first upgradable skin in the game. There are six levels to it, and at each level, a new feature will be unlocked. In this article, we talk about the Pharaoh X-Suit in PUBG Mobile.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: All redeem codes in July 2020

Pharaoh X-Suit in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know

Each level is unique, and players unlock the following features as the Pharaoh X-Suit increases in level:

The six levels of the Pharaoh X-Suit (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile India / YouTube)

The suit is an excellent addition to PUBG Mobile, and will provide users with a unique experience. They will also have to use specific tokens to level up the Pharaoh X-Suit.

You can check out the official trailer for the Pharaoh X-Suit released by PUBG Mobile below, including all emotes and other things related to the suit.

Advertisement

When will the Pharaoh X-Suit come to PUBG Mobile?

Date of the Pharaoh X-Suit

It will arrive on the 4th of August, along with the Ancient Secret event, to PUBG Mobile. Players are naturally hyped for the event, and what is to come.

Call of the Pharaoh event

Call of the Pharaoh event (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile)

The Call of the Pharaoh event will last from the 4th of August to the 13th of August. Players can obtain exclusive items by opening the Pharaoh crates, and the items that players receive will last for a specific duration.

You can read more about the event here.