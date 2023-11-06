Phasmophobia: Every achievement and how to unlock them

Phasmophobia boasts numerous achievements that players can unlock by meeting specific requirements. As with every achievement hunting title, this one contains some easy-to-unlock achievements, but there are also several of them that need to be earned through hours of gameplay. This article will list all achievements in Phasmophobia and the process to unlock them.

All achievements in Phasmophobia and the requirements to complete each of them

Achievements in Phasmophobia (Image via Steam)

Phasmophobia contains 71 achievements, they are as follows:

I- Advance to Prestige I. II- Progress to Prestige II. III- Get to Prestige III. IV- Advance to Prestige IV. V- Progress to Prestige V. VI- Get to Prestige VI. VII- Advance to Prestige VII. VIII- Progress to Prestige VIII. IX- Get to Prestige IX. X- Advance to Prestige X. XI- Progress to Prestige XI. XII- Get to Prestige XII. XIII- Advance to Prestige XIII. XIV- Progress to Prestige XIV. XV- Get to Prestige XV. XVI- Advance to Prestige XVI. XVII- Progress to Prestige XVII. XVIII- Get to Prestige VIII. XIX- Advance to Prestige XIX. XX- Progress to Prestige XX. Bronze Hunter- Acquire Bronze Apocalypse trophy. It can be completed by setting the difficulty to 6x or higher, completing every objective on the whiteboard and capturing the ghost picture. Flawless Execution- Achieve perfect game. Fully Loaded- Upgrade every equipment to Tier III. Tools of Trade- Upgrade all equipment to Tier II. Bare Essentials- Unlock each equipment. Silver Hunter- Complete the Bronze Hunter objective with 10x difficulty or higher. Gold Hunter- Complete the Bronze Hunter objective with 15x difficulty or higher. Doom Slayed- Get hunted down by a Demon within one minute of the session. Escape Artist- Getaway from a Revenant. The Bait- Eliminated by a Banshee. Work Experience- Finish the first contract. They're here- Observe an item thrown by a Poltergeist. Extra Mile- Finish 50 optional missions. No More Training Wheels- Finish the training. Break the Bank- Purchase $100,000 worth of equipment. Director- Play a custom match. Dedicated- Conclude 30 daily tasks. Fat Stack- Purchase $10,000 worth of equipment. Devoted- Conclude 10 daily tasks. Taking All Challenges- Finish all daily challenges 10 times. Rise to the Challenge- Conclude every daily challenge five times. Challenger Approaching- Complete all daily challenges once. Cash Cow- Purchase $50,000 worth of equipment. Chump Change- Purchase $1 worth of equipment. Banshee Discovered- Discover a Banshee. Myling Discovered- Determine a Myling. Raiju Discovered- Uncover a Raiju. Poltergeist Discovered- Discover a Poltergeist. Phantom Discovered- Determine a Phantom. Onryo Discovered- Uncover an Onryo. Oni Discovered- Discover an Oni. Obake Discovered- Determine an Obake. Moroi Discovered- Uncover a Moroi. Shade Discovered- Discover a Shade. Mare Discovered- Determine a Mare. Jinn Discovered- Uncover a Jinn. Hantu Discovered- Discover a Hantu. Goryo Discovered- Determine a Goryo. Deogen Discovered- Uncover a Deogen. Demon Discovered- Discover a Demon. Revenant Discovered- Determine a Revenant. Spirit Discovered- Uncover a Spirit. Thaye Discovered- Discover a Thaye. Yurei Discovered- Determine a Yurei. Yokai Discovered- Uncover a Yokai. Wraith Discovered- Discover a Wraith. The Twins Discovered- Determine The Twins. The Mimic Discovered- Uncover The Mimic. Rookie- Finish 10 contracts. Professional- Conclude 50 contracts. Boss- Fulfill 100 contracts.

This summarizes the list of every achievement that can be unlocked in Phasmophobia.