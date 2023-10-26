Phasmophobia Halloween update v0.9.1.0: Maple Lodge Campsite rework, Temporal Anti-Aliasing added, bug fixes, and more

Kinetic Games has released a much-awaited Halloween update for Phasmophobia. A special spooky badge and trophy have been added to this update for a limited time. Moreover, it contains various quality-of-life fixes that aim to improve the game's performance. Additionally, this patch implements the Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA) option, which enhances graphics without compromising performance.
This article will provide a brief overview of the Halloween update in Phasmophobia. Detailed notes can be obtained from the official website.
All major changes in the Phasmophobia Halloween update
Halloween additions
- Halloween Event 2023 has been added, instructions can be found in-game on how to receive this year's spooky ID card badge and trophy! The event will last around 2 weeks!
- Maple and Prison are temporarily unlocked at level 1 to allow new players to complete the event
Gameplay changes
- Maple Lodge Campsite has had a complete layout revamp, featuring a new reception building, two separate campsite areas, new assets and areas, more hiding spots, and greatly improved performance
- Added new rain sounds in both campsites when inside tents, inside the toilet block, or under draped tarp
- Added Temporal Anti-Aliasing option in the journal (Provides a higher quality AA method than FXAA and SMAA, but lower quality than MSAA)
Small changes
- Several icons have been replaced across the main menu and contract selection screens
- You can no longer light objects using 'Interact' (default: Mouse 1)
- To help with performance in the truck, the CCTV monitor will now only turn on when you are standing nearby, and it will now display a screensaver when disabled
Bug Fixes
- The Monkey Paw now has the correct textures again
- You can now take a photo of the haunted mirror on Ridgeview whilst it is on the wall
- In Training, you can now open/close the truck doors in VR
- Several fingerprints are no longer visible when you don’t have UV evidence
- Crucifix T2 should now consistently give both “interaction” and “burned crucifix” photos
- The haunted mirror will no longer get detected on the parabolic microphone or sound sensors if not being held or used
- The Camp Woodwind entrance gate will no longer say “Maple Lodge campsite”
- Video cam no longer breaks if swapped into inventory when CCTV is on the last camera
- Lighters can no longer light some candles, firelights, and the campfire when not lit
- Summoning circle photos will no longer take priority over other photos as often
- If you die in foggy weather, future games in foggy weather now show the fog correctly
- Many performance improvements, especially in multiplayer and in the truck
- Placing equipment on the wall in some areas of Sunny Meadows will no longer teleport the equipment back to the truck
- Bone photos will now work more reliably
- Firelight T2 now correctly lasts 5 minutes instead of 3 minutes
This concludes the foray of the Halloween patch in Phasmophobia.
