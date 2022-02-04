Phil Spencer's lifetime achievement award at D.I.C.E. Awards is also a win for the community

Phil Spencer has been the man of the last decade for Xbox and Microsoft as he has helped the gaming giants transition to an all new era of greatness.

In its history, Xbox didn't always have the best of products or the smoothest of launches. There were certain debacles with earlier console versions where many feared that the gulf between Sony and Xbox had widened too far.

But then Phil Spencer happened, and he has completely changed the face of the gaming division of Microsoft.

After achieving so much, it isn't a surprise to learn that Spencer will be awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 25th Annual D.I.C.E awards. This is not only a huge moment for the man himself, but for the Xbox community as whole.

Phil Spencer's accomplishments are a true testament to his great work

While Phil Spencer isn't the first messiah in gaming, his work at Xbox has been groundbreaking, having overseen several generations of console launches.

He will be most remembered though, for one of the best innovations in recent gaming memory, the Xbox Game Pass. While the service may not have been highly anticipated at first, it has quickly become a staple of the gaming world.

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) confers its lifetime awards to those individuals who have spent a significant amount of time in the industry.

During their tenure, they must have made significant contributions to their field that separate them from their contemporaries. The last recipient of the award was Genyo Takeda in 2017, which was five years ago.

The award is just one acknowledgement of the work Phil has done over the years. He took over during a tumultuous time for the Microsoft console. There was a clear lack of vision from the management and the products were not good enough.

But Phil managed to turn it all around with the massive success of the Series S and X releases and that's without even mentioning the ever-growing numbers of Xbox Game Pass members.

Most importantly, a large part of the gaming community relates to Phil, given the fact that he is also a gamer. His tag, 'P3' is public for everyone to see and it's often evident that Phil understands the issues that plague certain games.

Phil Spencer @XboxP3 @Official_AIAS The people we work with are the most important part of any progress. This is so true for me. Not only members of #TeamXbox but also players, partners, other platform holders have all helped me learn, grow and realize the opportunity we have. Thank you.

Phil Spencer made sure to acknowledge that the award would not have been possible without the help of his co-workers. He also thanked the players who form the backbone of the gaming community. While Phil's prestigious acknowledgement is a celebration of his work, it's also a win for the entire gaming community.

