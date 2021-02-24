Pikachu Spotlight hour starts in Pokemon GO

Pikachu is the next Pokemon that will appear in the spotlight hour in Pokemon GO, and the event will run today for an hour as per usual.

Every week, a new Pokemon is added to the spotlight hour which takes place on Tuesdays at 6 PM local time to a given region. Depending on the week, the bonuses can change in order to increase the incentive to catch Pokemon during that hour. Those bonuses include things like transfer bonuses or double stardust bonuses.

This week in Pokemon GO, Pikachu was chosen as the spotlight hour Pokemon. Niantic confirmed that the bonus for the spotlight is double candy during the hour, which applies to all Pokemon in Pokemon GO, not just Pikachu. Another bonus that is typically boosted during the Pokemon GO spotlight is the odds that a player gets a shiny.

In a Pokemon GO spotlight, the given Pokemon spawns all over the place at a very high rate. With an incense equipped, it's possible to catch the same Pokemon at nearly every moment of the hour. It's typically a great time to catch the shiny version of that Pokemon for any players who haven't acquired it. But as always, it all only runs for an hour per week on Tuesdays.

Pikachu in the Kanto collection and other Pokemon GO Kanto Tour details

Another good note about Pikachu in the spotlight hour is the fact that players can get closer to completing their Kanto Tour collection challenges.

Pikachu is a requirement to catch and is one of the eight Pokemon that players need in order to complete the Pallet Town specific collection. It's also important to remember that it's not enough to simply have a Pikachu. Players need to catch a new one for the catch to count.

There are seven other Pokemon that need to be caught in the Pokemon GO Pallet Town collection. All eight of the Pokemon include:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Caterpie

Weedle

Pidgey

Ratatta

Spearow

Pikachu

Zubat

Once all eight of those Pokemon are caught, a number and a date are added to the central Elite Collector Badge in Pokemon GO. There are other collection challenges to complete for the Kanto Tour, and after all of them are completed, it amounts to all of the original 151 Pokemon.

There is less than a week now to complete the Kanto Tour, so players who don't have Pikachu and Raichu should be ready at 6 PM today.