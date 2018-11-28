Pittsburgh Knights are the champions of OGA PUBG PIT Invitational Season 3

Suhas CONTRIBUTOR 28 Nov 2018, 07:47 IST

The Pittsburgh on Sunday took home the OGA PUBG PIT Invitational Season 3 Title along with a prize of $9000 after a dramatic last round.

The tournament was held from 21st to 25th November with the finals on the 24th and 25th and qualifiers from 17th to 21st. While four teams were invited directly to the finals the rest of the 12 teams had to go through the qualifiers having two groups of 16 teams each and the top 6 teams of each group qualifying for the finals.

With only 8 games being played over the 2 days in the finals, each game became important for the teams to place well not only for the placement points but also for a part of the $20000 prize pool being divided between the top 4 teams only. The games were also filled with lots of kills as there were 16 points being awarded for each kill.

The eighth and final game saw Team Liquid, one of the favourites, get eliminated at the start without any kills to their name. This gave hope to teams like Knights (then second on leader-board) and Faze (third on leader-board) to take the first place with it finally going to Knight who finished the final game with 9 kills and third place.

While Faze clan did their best in the last game, getting first and 11 kills, the points in earned in their last game were unable to win them the tournament but got them a second place and $5000 overtaking liquid who got third and $3600. Excelerate Gaming rounded up the top 4 and went home with $2400.

While the Tournament saw 36 teams taking part there was an absence of the Asian teams, probably due to the presence of the PUBG Asian cup qualifiers. Also, all the games were in Erangel which was a deviation of most of the recent tournaments which had games in both Erangel and Miramar. Though these were some of the qualms people had about the tournament it was still a very successful event and gave a lot of action.