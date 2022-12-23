Planet Zoo Grasslands Animal Pack review: Welcome vibrant fluttering butterflies, armored Armadillos, and more

The latest Planet Zoo expansion pack is out. This brings the total number of expansion packs since the zoo management title's launch in 2019 to a neat dozen.

The Grasslands Animal Pack DLC welcomes a bunch of animals that can now be added to your zoos, ranging from the Maned Wolf to the colorful fluttering Monarch butterflies.

The developers at Frontier Developments have done a commendable job at periodically adding new exciting species to Planet Zoo. The latest DLC does the same by introducing more critters to the collection.

I was also excited to try out the career scenario of the Grasslands Animal Pack after enjoying the earlier one in the Twilight Pack.

Planet Zoo Grasslands Animal Pack: More species for players to play around with

With the Grasslands Animal Pack, the developers have once again evaded something that the community has been asking for a long time now: an aviary.

The only flying critters in the latest DLC are the various kinds of butterflies, and boy, there are a bunch of them, and they delightfully light up their exhibit.

The Grasslands Animal Pack allows you to add the following colorful flying butterflies to the unique Walkthrough Exhibits: Blue Morpho, Cloudless Sulphur, European peacock, Old World Swallowtail, and Monarch butterflies. These look absolutely gorgeous, and the Monarch butterflies are my second-favorite additions in this DLC.

The Grasslands Animal Pack also introduces the Nine-Banded Armadillo, Maned Wolf, Emu, Caracal, Wallaby, Striped Hyena, and Blue Wildebeest. It is no surprise that the community was delighted when the line-up of this Planet Zoo DLC was first announced.

The armored Nine-Banded Armadillo, with its detailed texture and animations, takes the cake and is my favorite of the pack. However, all the new species are excellent additions to the zoo management game.

The Emus and Maned Wolf look beautiful in-game, with the behavioral animations of all the species adding to the immersion value.

Caracal (Image via Planet Zoo)

For example, the Caracal's unique droopy ear tips are a delight to see, with their young ones looking particularly adorable.

The Nine-Banded Armadillo sometimes does a little roll animation in its enclosure that looks both intriguing and playful.

Rolling Armadillos (Image via Planet Zoo)

Coming to the new career scenario, it's clear that the developers have been paying attention to the Planet Zoo community's requests for more of this mode in-game. Twilight Pack's career scenario highlighted the unique gothic aesthetic of the expansion.

In the latest career scenario, you will continue the earlier story, although you don't need to have played the Twilight Pack's career scenario to fully enjoy this one. You will be helping Tiffany Summers with getting a zookeeping permit while rehabilitating the animals she has in her mansion to a more suitable place.

Although the scenario and its objectives are not difficult, the new map and the missions provide a nice challenge for players in building their zoo.

Is the Grasslands Animal Pack worth it?

From my experience with the Grasslands Animal Pack, the answer is a resounding yes. The latest expansion brings a large number of animals to the fray that players can now add to their parks in Planet Zoo. Furthermore, it adds butterflies to walkthrough exhibits, where players can sport five colorful species.

Players will surely spend a significant time with the butterflies, watching them fluttering about the guests and interacting with them.

This is a great DLC from Frontier Developments and one that makes me excited about what they have in store for the future.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

