Planet Zoo Twilight Pack review: A spooky Halloween visits your park

Playing Planet Zoo often makes me a bit nostalgic. Back in the day, I used to be an avid player of Zoo Tycoon and have invested countless hours in completing campaigns and making the perfect little zoos. The Frontier Developments game manages to scratch that itch perfectly, and the developers keep adding more stuff to sustain the title's popularity.

The Twilight Pack is one such addition that brings the festive theme and Spooktober vibes to your wildlife park. The latest DLC for Planet Zoo brings several new creatures, detailed new scenery pieces, and a new career scenario.

Five new species, hundreds of new eerie scenery pieces, and a spooky new career scenario await players in Planet Zoo with the latest Twilight Pack

Before discussing the latest additions to the game, I would like to quickly dive into the new career scenario - Give 'em Pumpkin to Talk About! The towering structure and its added decorations, including gargoyles that are on display and a part of the DLC, are a clear tribute to the myths and lores of Transylvania, perfectly fitting the gothic Halloween theme.

Players are tasked with bringing the Transylvanian Zoo back to its former glory that it enjoyed in its heyday. Festive decorations and bioluminescent foliage abound in the zoo, and you will be tasked with adding and caring for more species, including the newly arrived fluttering Egyptian Fruit Bat.

The scenario packs a decent challenge for players to work through while handling a Himalayan Brown Bear, although I do feel it could have added something more unique. The Twilight Pack's scenery pieces look exceptionally well-made and quite gorgeous when placed around the zoo.

Yet, the biggest attraction of the new pack is the five new animals added to the game, including the first flying creature introduced.

New additions with Twilight Pack (Image via Frontier Developments)

The Red Foxes are bright and colorful additions to the game. The Racoons are unique miscreants with delightful animations. The Striped Skunks look visually distinct but do not make much of an impact. The Common Wombats look adorable but won't play nice with other species. While these four are habitat animals in Planet Zoo, the final addition is an exhibit animal.

The former means that players get greater freedom in customizing habitat space for animals, whereas in the latter, there are no such options available. The tiny Egyptian Fruit Bat resides in a walkthrough exhibit where you can see them fluttering and soaring about.

New additions with Twilight Pack (Image via Frontier Developments)

The bat was my favorite addition in this expansion and will likely become a starting point for the developers to introduce more such creatures to the game. The community has been asking for an aviary feature for a long time now, and they are hopeful that it will come sometime in the future.

Is it worth it?

The Twilight Pack does an excellent job of adding fresh new faces to Planet Zoo and new scenery pieces to spruce up life in your wildlife park. The animations and behavioral nuances make it a joy to adopt them and see them intrigue people.

New additions with Twilight Pack in Planet Zoo (Image via Frontier Developments)

Be it the fan-favorite raccoons, the cuddly wombats, or the flying Egyptian Fruit Bat, the Twilight Pack is a good expansion in Planet Zoo that properly integrates the festive theme and Halloween celebration. On top of that, the new foliage options and Twilight-themed architecture and scenery are a delight to behold in the zoo.

While I would have liked something more unique to the new campaign scenario, I enjoyed my time playing with the new pack and hope that Frontier Developments builds on it in the future.

Poll : 0 votes