Every Wildlife in Fortnite, ranked from most likable to least

Over the years, Fortnite has received many technically forward features that have significantly improved the gameplay. Even the Creative mode has received such updates. From sliding mechanics to tameable wildlife, the game has evolved significantly.

Wildlife in Fortnite is a subset of AI-powered programmed opponents. In the game, AI wildlife emulates the way natural wildlife behaves. Animals can be found all across the map and can be killed by the players. Like in real life, animals also yield materials that the players can use.

The developers have done an excellent job of simulating the animals. Wildlife's temperament differs vividly in the game, differentiating animals into two broad categories: those who attack Loopers on sight and those who flee. In this listicle, we'll look at every wildlife in the game, ranked from most likable to least.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Wolves are among the most disliked wildlife animals in Fortnite

1) Klombos

These gentle giants are hands down the most beloved wildlife in Fortnite. Introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1, Klombos are slow-moving and passive. Players can ride these creatures and also feed them klomberries. Whenever Klombos moves, a somber piece of music plays in the background. This wildlife is invincible, but if attacked, they can throw blobs of acid upon players.

2) Supply Llama

Supply Llamas are the only legendary tier animals in the game. The oldest form of wildlife in Fortnite, supply llamas are docile and do not attack players. However, they do get altered and flee when a player approaches them. While evading, llamas drop ammunition and health supplies. They spawn at random and, after some time, disappear into thin air.

3) Chicken

Another fan-favorite wildlife. Chickens in Fortnite are neutral and mainly flee when a player approaches them. However, at times, they can retaliate and peck at the player. The chickens in the game are very elusive and hard to catch. If caught, chickens reduce the player's gravity in the game, which translates into more effortless movement and higher jumps.

4) Frog

The majority of players don't even know that Fortnite has frogs. This amphibian is docile and flees when approached by a player. Frogs don't do much in the game, and neither do they offer much when eliminated. This wildlife is very quick and challenging to capture. Frogs are mostly found near water sources and were added to the game in Chapter 2 Season 6.

5) Crows

The only avian wildlife in the game. Crows in Fortnite are passive and impose no harm on the players. They spawn at random and can fly to different POIs. It is not always useless to kill a crow. In fact, at times in the game, crows give off either a purple or amber pulse, suggesting the tier of the weapon they'll yield if eliminated. Epic Games introduced this wildlife during Chapter 2 Season 8.

6) Boar

Introduced during Fortnite primal, in the early days, boars were provincial and spawned in specific locations. However, players can find this wildlife across the island. Boars are generally passive but can headbutt if agitated. They can also attack if a player approaches them. This wildlife can also be eliminated and tamed. When tamed, players can ride them. Tamed boars also aid players by attacking their opponents.

7) Loot Shark

The biggest fish in the game. Loot Sharks in Fortnite are hostile and attack players irrespective of their location. Sharks can jump out of the water and attack players on the banks of the water bodies. This wildlife can be eliminated and provides loot once dead. However, Sharks have 2000 HP health, and killing them can be difficult. They can yield loot of different rarities and can be ridden. Players can use fishing rods to ride them.

8) Wolf

Probably the most hated wildlife in the game. Just like in real life, in Fortnite, wolves travel in packs. This wildlife has wreaked havoc in the Battle Royale mode and has many times eliminated unsuspecting players. Wolves will attack any player in sight and will chase them until they are killed. This wildlife can be tamed and ridden, just like the boars. They were also added during the Primal season. However, they became rideable in Chapter 3 Season 3.

9) Raptors

A Jurassic incarnate of the Wolves, the Raptors were once the bain of the players' lives in the game. This wildlife is wreckless and won't stop until they've killed a player. Raptors can break through structures and builds. These animals are the fastest in the game. Like wolves, they travel in packs and can be tamed. Once befriended, a Raptor can provide immense help to a player in close combat scenarios.

