What actually happened to Klombos in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Klombos were a fan favorite for many players during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Their appearance on the island was sudden, but gamers began flocking to their known spawn points to complete challenges with them and take advantage of their features.

Their sneezes could feature excellent loot, so everyone wanted to find a Klombo to see if they could get their hands on it.

Fast forward to Chapter 3 Season 3, and Klombos are not on the island anymore. In fact, they seem to be nowhere to be found, with the sole exception of the Klombo skeleton that appeared with the new season.

That was an unfortunate change for many Fortnite users, and it had them wondering: What happened to Klombos in Fortnite? The answer isn't clear, but there is a timeline of events that might shed some light on the issue.

Uncovering mystery behind Klombos disappearing in Fortnite

As quickly as Klombos first appeared in Fortnite, they disappeared. They were a big part of Chapter 3 Season 1, but they were only added halfway through the season.

In Chapter 3 Season 2, they were gone, but there was lots of evidence that they would return eventually. After a while, Klomberry bushes produced fruit again.

There were even secret quests about Klombos and Klomberries that led many to believe that they'd return. Klombo mounds were also seen on the island, where they were hibernating before coming out in Season 1.

Those Klombo mounds even moved around the map. They slowly moved closer and closer to The Collider that the Imagined Order had erected.

Many Fortnite players wondered whether or not they would be involved in the final battle between The Seven and the IO. That didn't happen, so naturally, fans expected them to show up in Season 3.

Unfortunately, that didn't occur, and there seems to be no evidence that they'll ever return. In fact, one NPC, in particular, thinks that they're gone for good.

NPCs often have fascinating reactions to seeing loopers standing before them, as anyone would. For Haven, she lets players in on a little secret she learned about what happened to Klombos.

She tells players that look like her:

"The Klombo disappeared in the same strange flash of light that brought them here."

Whatever strange light initially brought these beloved dinosaurs to the Artemis island seems to have removed them. They're gone, and Haven says she saw them leave.

That doesn't leave a lot of room for interpretation. The popular creatures are gone, and it doesn't seem like there's any plan for them to return, which is disappointing and interesting.

Fortnite was clearly gearing up for a Klombo return last season, and Epic Games even updated some of their animations and habits. Those never made it into the game because Klombos never did.

It's a curious case, but it does seem to be closed for now. Readers who loved Klombos may have to just move on and enjoy this season without them.

