Fortnite: Klombo's were killed by a 'flash of light,' new evidence surfaces

A Fortnite gamer recently dressed up as Haven, a Battle Pass skin from Chapter 3 Season 1, and went to talk to Haven, who's now an NPC on the island. Haven told herself something very interesting about what happened to Klombos at the end of the season.

All characters on the Fortnite island have interactions with players when they come up to them. For example, following the events of Chapter 3 Season 2, The Foundation tells loopers that the Zero Point owes them a great debt.

These interactions vary widely based on the character and what role they might have played in the storyline.

The interactions can vary based on what skin the player is wearing, too. Wearing a Doctor Strange skin last season and talking to Doctor Strange resulted in a unique interaction. Wearing a Seven skin and talking to one of its members resulted in a different phrase from them.

Haven reveals Klombos were killed in the same flash of light that brought them to the Fortnite island

Generally speaking, NPCs have very interesting reactions to seeing themselves standing in front of them. In the case of Haven, she lets players in on a little secret about where Klombos are now.

She says:

"The Klombo disappeared in the same strange flash of light that brought them here."

Klombos were first introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1 and although no player saw it, they apparently appeared thanks to a flash of light. They were on the island in hibernation for a long time before coming out.

Once the snow melted, the island grew Klomberries and Klombos wandered around sucking up everything in their sight. They quickly became fan-favorites and gamers loved feeding them berries.

When Chapter 3 Season 2 arrived, Klombos were missing and Klomberry bushes completely dried up. As the season progressed, Fortnite players began to notice some interesting occurrences.

Talking to Haven (Image via EveryDay FN on YouTube)

Klomberry bushes had berries again. Klombo mounds, like from when they were hibernating, were on the island again. There were secret quests involving flying from their geysers and collecting Klomberries.

All signs pointed to their eventual return. The mounds even moved across the island, eventually getting close to the Collider that the Imagined Order brought out.

Theories ran wild and Fortnite gamers were more convinced than ever that Klombos would be a part of the live event or part of Chapter 3 Season 3. Neither was true.

Klombos are now gone and there seems to be no trace of them. According to Haven, they're gone for good. The strange flash of light took them back to wherever they came from.

T5G @Top5Gamingx Fortnite teased Klombo's return but they never promised he'd be alive... Fortnite teased Klombo's return but they never promised he'd be alive... 😬😬😬 https://t.co/hNZajmZE2O

This strange flash of light could be anything. The most likely answer is a large-scale rift. Rifts produce a flash of light when they are used and they transport things to somewhere else.

In Fortnite history, rifts have brought in characters from other worlds, like Drift and his golf cart. Klombos may have rifted back to their home world, wherever that is. Whatever happened to them, it looks like they're not returning this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far