Where to find Loot Sharks in Fortnite: All possible spawn locations

Fortnite is home to wild creatures and even wilder adventures. While 'true wildlife' was only introduced to the game in Chapter 2 Season 6, a predator from the deep has been in-game since three seasons prior. Loot Sharks, as they've been dubbed, were introduced to the metaverse during Chapter 2 Season 3.

The island went under thanks to Midas' failed attempt to break The Loop, and most of the map experienced blue syndrome. Epic took this opportunity to introduce these mighty beasts to the game to keep things interesting. While hunting a Loot Shark can be dangerous, it can also be rewarding.

That being said, they are still in-game in the current season. Those who know where to look and how to hunt may be able to gain an early-game advantage. With that in mind, here's how to find Loot Sharks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Look Sharks locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

In total, there are 15 Loot Shark spawn locations this season. As most loopers are aware, sharks, in general, are saltwater creatures. They live in the ocean but sometimes swim close to the coastline as well.

Keeping this in mind, Epic has ensured that 13 of the 15 spawn points are just off the coast of the island. Thankfully, spotting one is easy enough, given the size of a Loot Shark. Here are the spawn points:

Launchpad.

Southeast of Condo Canyon.

South of Seven Outpost IV.

Southwest of Chonker's Speedway.

West of Synapse Station.

Southwest of Greasy Grove.

West of Displaced Depot.

West of Scratch Pad.

North of Seven Outpost V.

West of Seven Outpost II.

Northwest of The Chop Shop.

North of Sleepy Shrubs.

North of Unremarkable House.

All Loot Shark locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The other two Fortnite Loot Sharks have somehow managed to swim inward and settle in small lakes in the southeast part of the island. One can be found swimming in Loot Lake, north of Tilted Towers, while the other can be found south of Logjam Lotus.

Readers need to remember that since Loot Sharks are never stationary, they may not be found exactly where mentioned. Such being the case, some footwork may become necessary to catch a glimpse of the sea beast.

How to eliminate a Loot Shark?

To eliminate the creature, all players have to do is sing a sea shanty. Upon reciting one, it will fall asleep and release bountiful loot - if only this were true. To eliminate Loot Sharks in Fortnite, players will have to resort to using weapons. Given that they have a health pool of 2,000 HP, bringing in extra bullets helps.

Standing on top of natural high ground and shooting will be the safest bet as they tend to flop onto land and chomp on anything in the path. They can chew through structures and inflict quite a lot of damage in one bite. Staying clear of its chomp-radius is for the best.

Once eliminated, it drops loot, which players are free to collect. Besides loot, they can also be used as temporary vehicles. Players can ride them with the help of a fishing rod. However, with limited control and zero insurance, sticking to more traditional vehicles is a better option.

Edited by R. Elahi