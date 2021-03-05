TikTok emote 'Sea Shanty' makes its way into Fortnite

Fortnite players can now dance their way to Victory Royale thanks to the game's latest emote. Given the game's history of incorporating the latest pop culture trends, players shouldn't be surprised to see the Sea Shanty viral TikTok trend as a "Shanty for a Squad" emote.

When a player uses the emote, the character pulls out a small hand-drum and starts dancing to the rhythm of Epic's curation of the Wellerman tune. Players who are part of the squad can use the emote simultaneously to see the characters singing in harmony.

Fortnite Shanty for a Squad Emote vibes to the Wellerman tune

🎶One day, when the squaddin' is done,

We'll take our dub and go 🎶



Gather round the Item Shop and grab the Shanty for a Squad Emote inspired by @NathanEvanss and #shantyTok! pic.twitter.com/9UCAh531cw — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 4, 2021

Shanty for a Squad emote packs a rendition of the popular folk song "Soon May the Wellerman Come," originally curated by Nathan Evans. Instead of simply adding the tune, Epic Games decided to add Fortnite-based lyrics that talk about the game's shrinking storm.

Players who have been on TikTok have seen Evans' curation of the Wellerman tune blow up on Tik Tok and Spotify in early 2021. Evans showed his gratitude to the developer by promoting the emote's launch on his official Twitter handle.

This Fortnite emote costs 500 V Bucks and went live in the Items Store yesterday night. Developers launched this emote, expecting squads to purchase it for the harmonic effect.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is right around the corner. Players can expect more crossovers before the current season ends. They can also expect an end-of-season live event soon.

