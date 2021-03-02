Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 leaks: Here's everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter - 2 Season 5 is about to conclude, as the current season is already in its twelfth week. This means that Chapter 2 Season 6 is right around the corner.

As usual, data miners have been scrutinizing the game's codes to get a sneak peek at the upcoming season's content and updates. Here's a list of all Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 leaks that the community's reliable data miners have curated.

Family Guy Fortnite skins

Here's some proof if you'd like pic.twitter.com/o718nX9zx0 — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) February 21, 2021

Family Guy is a popular animated TV series that many were expecting to be a part of Fortnite's list of collaborations with popular brands and personalities. A recent leak from a well-known Fortnite leaker hinted towards a probable Family Guy cameo.

According to @GMatrixGames on Twitter, Chapter 2 Season 6 may witness the arrival of Family Guy cosmetics in the game. The source also shared proof for this leak in the form of mined a mined code that contains 'Family Guy' images.

However, they did not mention the release date and price of the skin.

Agent Jonesy Fortnite skin

Advertisement

Please say that this will be an outfit next season or next update with the styles of each of travels!



I think this could be a very cool reward for this season or next season. https://t.co/8v8niWsMXw pic.twitter.com/YmoykXGbDl — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) February 26, 2021

Agent Jonesy was first sighted in The Device event that took place during the conclusion of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2. Since then, enthusiasts have been craving for him to be featured as an outfit in Fortnite. Agent Jonesy was also recently teased in the Ripley and Xenomorph reveal trailer.

Epic Games may bring Agent Jonesy in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 according to leaks once again curated by @GMatrixGames. According to the leak, Jonesy may be featured in the game as an outfit, most probably in the current season or the upcoming one.

Weapon attachments in Fortnite

Oh and apparently Saved Weapon Mod Templates too? i wonder how that will work.. pic.twitter.com/M0zsE2wKhN — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 16, 2021

Advertisement

HYPEX, one of the most reliable Fortnite data miners, recently shared a leak about a Weapons Mod System that Epic may add to the game after the meta may get affected drastically.

According to the famous data miner, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 may probably witness this feature’s addition, which functions similarly to a weapons attachment system.

The leak further states that weapons will have “specific valid mods” compatible with them, based on the “PrintValidWeaponMods” function. This means that players will only be able to equip limited attachments on weapons. However, they can equip multiple mods at the same time.

NPC drivers and vehicle bosses

Some unfinished AI spawner capabilities for vehicles were added in 15.40.



What could this mean? A couple of "loose" guesses:

- NPC's/Bots/Bosses could control vehicles in the future

- There might be a vehicle that attacks players, like a "boss" vehicle (ex. helicopter in Rust) pic.twitter.com/oHWHGp0sZx — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) February 23, 2021

Fortnite has gained massive popularity since Epic added Non-Playable Characters (NPCs) to the game, thus enhancing the player experience. Apparently, many data miners seemed to have missed an incomplete AI spawner for vehicles in the 15.40 patch.

However, popular data miner Mang0e packs an eagle eye, as he was the only one to come across this incomplete AI spawner. The spawner may be related to NPC drivers and even vehicle-based bosses that players have to fight.

Advertisement

The data miner speculated that bosses could be trucks, helicopters, boats, planes, or any other vehicle that exist in Fortnite. All these may be a part of the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6.

Note: Readers are requested to take all the leaks mentioned above with a pinch of salt as nothing as been officially confirmed or announced by Epic Games yet.