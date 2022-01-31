Ranking every wildlife in Fortnite, from annoying to adorable

Epic Games has introduced several new aspects to Fortnite to make it one of the finest battle royale games in the gaming community. Certain elements are unique, and players have quite a gala time exploring them on the island.

One such particular property of Fortnite is the availability of wildlife on the map. Throughout the years, Epic has introduced several animals to the game. While some are useful, others are a tad bit annoying.

Fortnite wildlife ranked

Irksome

1) Frogs

Frogs, introduced in Chapter 2 Season 6, can often be found near water bodies on the island. These harmless creatures tend to avoid loopers, moving around very quickly when someone approaches.

Eliminating frogs can be annoying as they are tiny creatures and move around rapidly. However, they drop meat when killed.

2) Alien Parasites

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 was an absolute hit among gamers, introducing many unearthly beings. The season also saw Alien Parasites being added to the island. These creatures attached themselves to gamers' heads if they lingered close to them.

Alien Parasites used to suck up some health in exchange for headshot protection. However, not everyone enjoyed these creatures sticking to their head and sucking their health.

3) Raptors

The introduction of the raptors was met with a lot of excitement from players. The excitement soon gave way to disappointment when it was revealed that these creatures posed a threat to them.

Raptors were extremely fast and dealt hefty damage to gamers. Even though they could be tamed, users often ran the risk of losing significant health when encountering one.

4) Wolves

Wolves also share an aggressive mindset like the raptors. Needless to state, players without proper weapons and ammunition will suffer severe health loss when encountering these animals.

Wolves also move in packs, so encountering them can be highly annoying for loopers.

5) Boars

Boars are the least annoying creatures on the island. They will start attacking the gamer but will soon run around and flee for their lives. Catching up with these animals is extremely difficult as they run around haphazardly.

Interestingly, users can also tame the boars and make them allies.

Lovable

5) Crows

Crows were first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and players can encounter them flying around the island. These harmless creatures often carry exclusive weapons, which gamers can get hold of by eliminating these birds.

4) Klombos

The recent addition to the wildlife family, Klombos are gigantic creatures resembling dinosaurs. They drop weapons and other items when users provide them with snacks. However, they can also attack players if they are startled.

3) Loot Shark

One of the best wildlife creatures out there, Loot Sharks are extremely useful as they drop significant loot when eliminated. Players can even use a fishing rod to attach themselves with a Loot Shark and rotate around the island.

2) Chickens

Probably the most harmless creature in the game, chickens will start running away at the sight of anyone approaching. Loopers can grab these birds and use them to easily fly around the island as they negate the fall damage.

1) Loot Llamas

Llamas are the most adorable creatures in Fortnite. These animals spawn in random locations and carry building and health items. Eliminating Loot Llamas is time-consuming as they try to run away when shot at.

If gamers are not fast, these Llamas can disappear without a trace.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer