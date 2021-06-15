Fortnite Alien Parasites: What they are and how to use them

Fortnite's alien theme in Chapter 2 Season 7 brings yet another feature to the game that aligns with new technology and additions. Along with driveable UFOs and IO Tech weapons, alien parasites can change how Fortnite players operate in different situations.

With Season 7 in its early stages, seeing these interesting creatures can set the groundwork for further alien interactives. The parasites can hinder or help depending on the player's unique scenario with unique boosts that have a strange twist.

Fortnite's Alien Parasite mechanics

The latest alien feature will spawn across the Fortnite map in hordes that will act like NPC characters like the IO Tech Guards. Though small, the alien parasites can quickly overwhelm an unsuspecting player who stumbles across a swarm.

These critters reside in greenish eggs where they spawn and are dormant until a player stumbles into their aggro range. They will approach and attempt to wrap around the player's head, similar to a face hugger from the Xenomorph universe.

Players who succumb to these Fortnite parasites will be able to walk around normally, despite the creature being attached. Shooting weapons, harvesting materials, and building structures are still options for players as well, allowing for full gameplay.

The boost that the parasites give acts as a double-edged sword with positive and negative consequences.

Alien parasites in Fortnite give players extra mobility while attached, making them move faster. On the other hand, the parasites drain players' health by 30 units when activated, bringing in a price to pay with the boost.

Some info about the upcoming Alien Parasites | #Fortnite



▫️They will spawn as green eggs

▫️Have 100% spawn chance in some places (likely the purple landmarks around the map)

▫️Spawn in random places with a 66% chance!

▫️Can also be picked up as throwables (might be scrapped) pic.twitter.com/HrhZT2JBKY — Parallax | Fortnite🛸 Intel (@ParallaxLeaks) June 12, 2021

Removing these parasites can be slightly tricky, as players cannot simply take them off whenever they want. There are three different methods to getting rid of these alien creatures in Fortnite, covering all bases for players who find themselves in different situations.

Players near water can walk in to force the parasite to deattach, and the same goes for fire, like the healing campfire. Additionally, players can enter Fortnite props or turn into one to send the parasite running.

