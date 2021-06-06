Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Desert Biome and Driveable UFO

A fresh series of leaks dropped for Fortnite unveiled a couple of features that Season 7 will bring with it. With Fortnite's latest season right around the corner, Epic Games is pushing out the last bits of information before launching players into the next meta.

The last week or so has been filled with leaks leading up to the alien invasion players have been eagerly waiting for. A series of tweets have revealed more clues as to what Season 7 in Fortnite's Chapter 2 will look like.

If you Want to UFO's to be Driven in the Next Season

Fortnite Season 7 new leaks

First off, to center around the alien theme, the UFOs coming to the game might be a new driveable vehicle for players to travel with. As many have seen, the UFO already adbucts players, fills their HP and shields, and drops them at another location.

Could players pick enemies up and move them around or fire at them from an alien spacecraft? It'll be interesting to find out what Fortnite has in store for this out-of-world experience.

As of now, UFOs' driveable potential is just a theory, but this could likely play a part in the upcoming season. Educated guesses from Fortnite leakers have pointed in this direction as well.

Another item to cross off of the alien theme list is the crop circles that are being seen all over the map, starting with Colossal Crops. The final message in the plowed corn fields is out at the Colosseum waiting for players to find any hidden information.

After the release of the latest cinematic for Fornite, an interesting topic that could change the map itself battles for players' attention. On what appears to be a barren beach lies a massive skull covered in vines.

Scenes from the cinematic could hint at a new desert biome or at least a desert biome upgrade. Orelia's arrival on the island may lead to a quest chain or even story points to unlock along the way.

Orelia has awoken on the Island🏝️

Orelia has awoken on the Island

Grab her Bundle in the #Fortnite Item Shop Now

Fortnite stands two days away from Season 7, and Epic Games has made sure to keep players interested with the new leaks. Changes are coming to the map from multiple angles, so be sure to explore each challenge, quest, and interactable.

