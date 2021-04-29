Where to find and hunt raptors in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 - All locations

The raptors were the last of the wild animals to arrive on the Fortnite island. One of the Fortnite week 7 challenges has players hunting for two raptors. Although finding and hunting these raptors is not difficult per se, these beasts are very fast and can absorb a lot of damage.

They are the top tier predators in the game for now. Raptor spawns aren't random in the game, and players can hear the eerie raptor calls whenever there are raptors in the vicinity.

Where to find and hunt raptors in Fortnite?

These are the Week 7 Challenges that will go live in less than 2 hours!



(Image by @XTigerHyperX) pic.twitter.com/csw1m8OSd6 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 29, 2021

These raptors are spread out all over the map. Two packs of raptors are available near Stealthy Stronghold and two near Catty Corner. Players can come across raptors right in the middle of Bony Burbs as well.

As per the map from Fortnite.gg, three raptor packs can be spotted around Weeping Woods. These are among the many locations where raptors spawn in Fortnite Season 6.

Map showing the location of all the raptor spawns in Fortnite. Image via Fortnite.gg

These animals are very fast and it's very difficult to outrun them in the game. If players do engage these animals in combat, they will need to bring a good amount of firepower, and players would be wise to keep their distance from these animals.

Advertisement

Assault rifles and SMGs are the best weapons to use in order to hunt raptors in Fortnite. Players could also make use of the explosive bow, because it allows them to deal damage from a distance.

Taking these raptors head-on in close combat is probably the most ill-advised move, especially in solo matches. They can easily take down players in the game with a few strikes so it's best to engage them from a distance.

These raptors can also be lured to a specific spot using meat. Players can lure these animals using the meat and then eliminate them from a distance as well. Players can get really creative when it comes to hunting raptors in Fortnite.

Also, in all probability, raptors can't climb up structures, so players can choose to build some ramps and platforms in order to put some distance between themselves and the raptors, to then attack them from above.

Having said that, successfully eliminating two raptors in Fortnite will be enough for players to complete this Fortnite week 7 challenge. Completing this challenge will reward players with 24k XP in Fortnite.