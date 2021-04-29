Fortnite Week 7 Challenges (Season 6): Full list and how to complete them

The Fortnite 16.30 update went live on April 27th, 2021, and brought the Fortnite Week 7 challenges along with it. These challenges are simple tasks that players need to complete, and in exchange for completing these challenges, players are rewarded with XP.

Although the XP grind can get slightly difficult at times, if players can complete all these challenges, they'll be breezing their way through the battle pass in no time.

How to complete the Fortnite week 7 challenges

These are the Week 7 Challenges that will go live in less than 2 hours!



The Fortnite week 7 challenges are divided into two segments. The first segment involves the legendary challenge. This week's legendary challenge involves players dealing damage to enemies.

Completing the first challenge rewards players with 35k XP, while the subsequent stages reward players will 24.5k XP. Completing all the legendary challenges rewards players with a total of 133k XP.

The second segment of the Fortnite week 7 challenges involves all the epic challenges. Here's how to complete all the Fortnite week 7 epic challenges.

#1 Makeshift weapon elimination

Players need to eliminate an enemy with a makeshift weapon. Makeshift weapons are available as random floor loot in Fortnite. Although it's slightly difficult to eliminate someone with these makeshift weapons thanks to the lowered accuracy and damage, it's not impossible. With a bit of luck and skill, players can easily complete this Fortnite week 7 challenge.

#2 Primal weapon elimination

Primal weapons are also available as normal floor loot in Fortnite. Other than that, players can craft a primal weapon from a makeshift weapon using animal parts. Animal parts can be obtained from some NPCs like Tarana in Fortnite or harvested from animals. Players need to eliminate an enemy with a primal weapon to complete this challenge.

#3 Mechanical weapon elimination

Like primal weapons, mechanical weapons are also available as random floor loot in Fortnite season 6. They can also be crafted from makeshift weapons by combining them with mechanical parts. Mechanical parts can be harvested from vehicles around the island or can be obtained from NPCs like Sparkplug. Mechanical weapons have better accuracy than primal weapons. Eliminating a player with a mechanical weapon will complete this Fortnite week 7 challenge.

#4 Mark weapons of different rarity

Weapons of different rarity are available all over the island in Fortnite. To complete this challenge, players need to mark a weapon for their teammates. This is probably one of the easiest and most straightforward challenges in Fortnite Season 6.

#5 Collect meat or peppers

Players can come across meat or peppers in these locations in Fortnite. Image via Fortnite.gg

This is another easy mission for players to complete. Players can collect meat by killing the different wild animals on the map, while peppers can be found in fruit boxes spread all over the map.

#6 Consume foraged items

Map showing the location of all the forageable items in Fortnite. Image via Fortnite.gg

Foraged items usually refer to all the different vegetables that players can come across on the map. The best area to complete this Fortnite week 7 challenge would be Colossal Crops because many veggies can be found here.

#7 Hunt Raptors

Map showing all the raptor locations in Fortnite. Image via Fortnite.gg

This Fortnite week 7 challenge may be one of the toughest. Not only are the Raptors fast, but they're also massive bullet sponges. As a result, players will need to deal with caution while hunting raptors in Fortnite season 6. Luring them with meat and then eliminating them with an explosive bow may be one of the best ways to hunt raptors in Fortnite season 6 quickly.

This is the list of the Fortnite week 7 challenges. Completing them is fairly simple too. Completing all the Fortnite week 7 challenges is a must for those who wish to max out their battle pass in no time.