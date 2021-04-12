How to tame a Raptor in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 has finally brought in the Raptors and the best part is, players can tame them.

Many new developments have occurred in Fortnite Season 6, and the story alone is bizarre and very entertaining. However, the hype with Season 6 is also the fact that players can tame several wild animals now. It started with Boars and Wolves, and now the ability to tame raptors is just as exciting.

However, the Raptors are very strong and can be difficult to tame. So, below are the best ways to tame a raptor in Fortnite Season 6.

Tame a Raptor in Fortnite

Unlike other wild animals in Fortnite, raptors don’t seem to have one given spot where they spawn. Even though players can find their broken eggs scattered in specific areas on the map, it still doesn’t determine where the raptors will be. The raptors roam in packs and roam freely, meaning that they are just about anywhere.

With that being said, it appears that the best areas to find raptors are near the Spire Tower, Bony burbs, and Weeping Woods. Heading into this area is almost a sure way to find them, and players should be able to hear their calls.

When it comes to taming a Raptor in Fortnite, it’s just like taming a wolf. The best way to do so is by wearing a Hunter's Cloak and sneaking up towards the raptor and then taming it. The thing is, raptors are far more powerful and faster than wolves or any other animal in the game. So, using Hunter's Cloak is the best bet. As a reminder, all players need to craft one is two bones and one piece of animal meat.

Otherwise, if a player tries to tame the raptor by feeding it the meat will end up being eliminated by the raptor. They roam in packs, so chances are they're not going to be alone when found. Making it hard to even try to tame with meat, the Hunter’s Cloak will hide the player, making it much easier.