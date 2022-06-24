Fortnite: How to headbutt an opponent while riding a boar

Epic Games recently made animals in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 much more useful and fun than before. Earlier, wild animals like wolves were only good for meat. However, players can now even ride them across the island. In fact, animals are perfect companions once players befriend them in the Battle Royale game.

Players can also use ridable animals to fight opponents. Once an animal has an affinity towards a player, it will attack any enemy that comes close. Moreover, players can also charge towards an enemy and headbutt them while riding a boar in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Clearly, this is a useful skill every player should learn if they want more Victory Royales in the ongoing season.

Epic Games has also included this as a Week 3 Quest so that players know their way around wild animals in the game. Therefore, headbutting an opponent while riding a boar will not only help players get more eliminations but also 15,000 XP towards their Battle Pass progress.

Step-by-step guide to headbutting an opponent while riding a boar in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

While the challenge might sound a little complicated, it is actually very easy to complete. Although there is no dedicated keybind for headbutting opponents, players can still attack enemies with their wild boar in a few simple steps. All they need to do is find a wild boar on the island and mount it. These wild animals are spread across the island and shouldn't be hard to find.

Wild Boar locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 (Image via FN.gg)

After players mount a wild boar, they can proceed to headbutt an opponent in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Players can follow these steps to complete the Weekly Quest and earn 15,000 XP:

Locate a wild boar on the island and mount it. Find an enemy player around you. Hold the sprint keybind and charge towards the enemy. Hit the enemy while charging towards them on a wild boar.

Once players successfully hit an enemy with their wild boar, they will complete the Week 3 quest.

How to ride an animal in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

If players are new to the ongoing season, they might find it hard to ride a wild animal in the game. In order to complete this quest, players will have to ride a wild boar first. As complicated as it may sound, mounting an animal in the Battle Royale game isn't difficult at all. In fact, players can do it just with the press of a button.

Once players come across an animal in the wild, they simply have to approach it. In order to mount the wild animal, players have to jump on top of it. After this, players can ride their new buddy across the island and even attack enemies with them.

Riding an animal in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 doesn't stop players from building or shooting at opponents. Clearly, animals are a much better option to move around the map than vehicles. Unfortunately, they do not provide the cover that cars can, but they make up for this disadvantage in other aspects.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far