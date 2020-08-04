Play Free Fire online on Jio phone: Real or fake?

Free Fire has surpassed several battle royale games in terms of total downloads. The mobile game has become so popular that many players are now looking for ways to play it on different devices.

Several videos and websites have, allegedly, claimed that Jio phone users can download and play the popular battle royale game. These claims have left many users wondering whether it is possible to play the game on such a device.

Free Fire online on Jio phone: Real or fake?

Long story short, there is no way through which users can play Free Fire on Jio phone. The websites that claim to offer the game designed for Jio phone are deceiving the players by playing a recording of the game. Here are some of the reasons why it is not possible to run the game on a Jio phone:

The main issue is the compatibility of the device. Garena Free Fire is only available for Android and iOS devices. Jio phone runs on KaiOS, and it does not support the game.

On top of that, it has only 512 MB of RAM, which is not sufficient to play Free Fire. Also, it is impossible to play the game on the small screen with a keypad, since the controls are way too complicated.

Hence, there is no substance to the claims, and we can easily conclude that such websites and videos are fake and bogus.

Conclusion

Any websites and videos that claim to provide Free Fire for Jio phone are illegitimate. The players should not waste their time looking for a way to play the game on Jio phone since it is not possible due to compatibility issues.

