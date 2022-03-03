Players are unable to access Ubisoft Connect games like Assassin's Creed and Rainbow Six, as servers are reportedly down

Since earlier today, players are unable to access and play games on their Ubisoft connect library, as several services, including multiple games, Ubisoft Forums, Ubisoft Connect, and various other services reported issues and downtime.

Ubisoft is one of the world’s most well-known developers. From single-player action-adventure titles like Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry to multiplayer shooter titles like Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon, the developers have certainly left their mark in multiple genres.

Ubisoft Connect servers are down; players unable to access all Ubisoft games including Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six

While Ubisoft games are sold on a variety of platforms, including Epic Games Store and previously Steam, all of them are accessed through Ubisoft’s first-party platform, Ubisoft Connect. However, with the services being down for almost 7 hours, this means that many players are unable to access Ubisoft titles.

Ubisoft Support @UbisoftSupport We're aware of the issues affecting multiple games, as well as our Ubisoft Forums and various services. Our teams are working towards resolving this ASAP. We'll update you here with further information once they're available. We're aware of the issues affecting multiple games, as well as our Ubisoft Forums and various services. Our teams are working towards resolving this ASAP. We'll update you here with further information once they're available.

Multiplayer games like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege / Extraction and Ghost Recon Breakpoint fail to connect to a matchmaking server or host an online match. In the case of single-player titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6, they failed to launch as Ubisoft Connect was unable to synchronize with the online save file on the Cloud.

Ubisoft Support addressed the issue and tweeted out the following:

"We're aware of the issues affecting multiple games, as well as our Ubisoft Forums and various services. Our teams are working towards resolving this ASAP. We'll update you here with further information once they're available."

Ubisoft’s most recent title, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, takes the familiar gameplay, agents, and the outbreak mode from Rainbow Six Siege, and expands upon it. However, as a co-op survival shooter, having an online connection is essential to play the game.

Ubisoft services server down time as reported by Down detector (Image via https://downdetector.in/)

The single-player title Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is Ubisoft’s second highest-earning title, is the most recent iteration of the decade-long action-adventure stealth open-world franchise as it takes players on a Viking adventure across 9th century England.

While the game does not require an online connection, it does require the save file to be synced before launching, which fails due to the server being down. Hopefully, the issue will be sorted out soon so players can jump back into their favorite Ubisoft titles.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Atul S