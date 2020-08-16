Free Fire has attained massive popularity over the past few years, due to its regular updates and unique features. The battle royale game has surpassed the 500 million downloads mark, and looks all set to reach 1 Billion.

It has garnered so much attention over the years that everyone wants to try it on their respective devices. While the game was originally designed for smartphones, it can also be played on PC Emulators.

Several websites and videos claim Jio Phone users can download and play Free Fire. This has left a lot of users dumbstruck, and many of them are wondering if they can actually play the game on their Jio device. In this article, we discuss if there's a way through which Free Fire can be played on Jio Phone or not.

Playing Free Fire on Jio Phone: Is it possible?

All the websites claiming that the game can run on Jio Phone are fake, and often deceive the users by playing a recording. In short, there is no way through which Free Fire can be played on Jio Phone.

Reasons why Jio Phone cannot run Free Fire

#1 Jio Phone functions on KaiOS and Garena Free Fire is only available for Android and iOS devices. Hence, it is not compatible to run the game.

#2 Jio Phone only has 512 MB of RAM, which isn't sufficient for running a game like Free Fire.

#3 The game has complicated controls, and a small screen with a keypad cannot support them.

Hence, all such claims are fake, and there is absolutely no way through which the game can be played on Jio Phone.

Conclusion

The device is not compatible to run the game, and the players shouldn't waste their time looking for ways to run it on their Jio Phone.